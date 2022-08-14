HCA TV Awards Winners Include ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ – Deadline





The Hollywood Critics Association has announced the winners of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards where HBO’s The White Lotus led the list of trophy recipients with five. ABC Abbott Elementary School and the AMCs You better call Saul also won big with 4 trophies each. Hosted by Dulcé Sloan of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the HCA TV Awards – Broadcast Network & Cable ceremony took place tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. On Sunday, Tig Notaro will take on presenter duties during the streaming awards ceremony. Additionally, the HCA presented honorary awards, including the “TV Breakout Star Award” given to Quinta Brunson, the “TV Icon Award” given to Giancarlo Esposito, and the “Virtuoso Award” given to Mandy Moore. Below is the full list of honorees announced by the Hollywood Critics Association: Best Game Show Celebrity family feud (ABC) Best Reality Show or Contest Series on the Broadcast Network Lego masters (FOX) Best Television Movie Live on a Broadcast Network or Cable The survivor (HBO) Best Writing in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series, or Movie Mike White, The White Lotus “Mystery Monkeys” (HBO) Best Direction in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series, or Movie Mike White, The White Lotus “Mystery Monkeys” (HBO) Best Direction in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy Bill Hader, barry – “701N” (HBO) Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary Series or Non-Fiction Series We need to talk about Cosby (Show time) Best Documentary Television Movie on Broadcast Network or Cable At the End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse) Best Broadcast Network or Animated Cable or TV Movie Series rick and morty (adult swimming) Best Cable Reality Show or Contest Series RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series or Talk Series A dark lady sketch show (HBO) Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series or Movie Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO) Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series or Movie Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO) Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama Giancarlo Esposito, You better call Saul (AMC) Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama Rhea Seehorn, You better call Saul (AMC) Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy Henry Winkler, barry (HBO) Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy Janelle James, Abbott Elementary School (ABC) Best Direction in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama Karyn Kusama, yellow jackets – “Pilot” (Showtime) Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama And Fogelman, It’s us “The Train” (NBC) Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School “Pilot” (ABC) Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama Bob Odenkerk, You better call Saul (AMC) Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama Melanie Lynskey, yellow jackets (Show time) Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School (ABC) Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy Bill Hader, barry (HBO) Best Actor in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series or Television Movie Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding (HBO) Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: A History of American Crime (FX) Best Cable Series, Drama *Tie* You better call Saul (AMC) & Succession (HBO) Best Cable Series, Comedy What we do in the shadows (FX) Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or Anthology The White Lotus (HBO) Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy Abbott Elementary School (ABC) Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama It’s us (NBC) Special Honor Awards TV Star – Quinta Brunson Television Icon Award – Giancarlo Esposito Virtuoso Award – Mandy Moore

