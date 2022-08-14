Laal Singh Chaddha to Prithiviraj, 10 Biggest Bollywood Flop Movies of 2022





2022 has been a terrible year for Bollywood so far. While two South Indian biggies RRR and KGF Chapter 2 have become the biggest blockbusters of all time, most Hindi films have exploded at the box office. We are in the eighth month of the year and out of 25 notable Bollywood releases, only three have emerged as box office hits. In this box office report, we take a look at the biggest Bollywood flop movies of 2022. Bachchan Pandey The highly anticipated action movie from Akshay Kumars Bachchan Pandey debuted in theaters on March 18. Aremakeof the 2014Tamil filmJigarthanda did not even cross the Rs 50 Crore mark. Budget: Rs 165 Crore (including Akshay Kumars salary) India Lifetime Collection: Rs 49.9 million Verdict: Disaster Jersey Shahid Kapoor attempted to repeat the resounding success of Kabir Singh with Jersey. It was a remake of a hit Telugu movie of the same name. Despite being a decent movie, Jersey flopped and failed to cross Rs 20 Crore at the Indian box office. Budget: Rs 110 Crore (including Shahid Kapoors salary) India Lifetime Collection: Rs 19.6 billion Verdict: Disaster Heropanti 2 Expectations were high from Tiger Shroffs Heropanti 2 because it was a sequel to his first successful film Heropanti. Open to poor reviews, Heropanti was a total box office washout. Budget: Rs 100 Crore (including salary of star actors) India Lifetime Collection: 24.45 crore rupees Verdict: Disaster Jayeshbhai Jordaar Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey play social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to attract audiences to theaters. A 90 crore budget project only collected Rs 15.59 Crore during its Indian box office life. Budget: Rs 90 Crore (including salary of star actors) India Lifetime Collection: Rs 15.59 million Verdict: Disaster Dhaakad The biggest disaster of the year and probably one of the biggest of all time is the action thriller Kangana Ranauts Dhaakad. We don’t have much to say as this movie didn’t even cross the Rs 5 Crore mark in its lifetime. Budget: Rs 85 Crore (including star actors salary) India Lifetime Collection: 2.65 crore rupees Verdict: Disaster Bollywood box office verdict 2022 Samrat Prithviraj Another YRF movie on the list. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillars magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj was completely rejected by the public. There was noticeable negativity surrounding the film prior to its release. As a result, Samrat Prithviraj has become one of the biggest box office disasters of 2022. Budget: Rs 250 Crore (including salary of star actors) India Lifetime Collection: Rs 68 billion Verdict: Disaster shamshera Ranbir Kapoor comeback movie shamshera was to bring back good days for Bollywood. However, critics and audiences completely rejected it. Budget: Rs 150 Crores India Lifetime Collection: Rs 43 billion Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan’s most anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha was the target of the Boycott gang long before its release. The film failed to overcome the negativity surrounding it and as a result, opened on a dismal note at the box office. Despite being a decent watch, Aamir Khan’s standout is set to become one of the biggest flops of his career. Budget: Rs 180 Crore India Lifetime Collection: Rs 60 Crore (expected) Raksha Bandhan Aanand L Rais Raksha Bandhan didn’t have much impact at the box office either. This is Akshay Kumars’ biggest consecutive disaster of 2022. Budget: Rs 120 Crore (including Akshay Kumars salary) India Lifetime Collection: Rs 60 Crore (expected) Apart from these biggest disasters, other notable flop bollywood movies of 2022 are Gangubai Kathiawadi, Attack, Track 34, Badhaai Do, Ek Villain Returns, Shabash Mithu, Jhund, and Khuda Hafiz 2. The Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films like Radhe Shyam, Vikram, Valimai, Beast, and Major also failed at the box office.

