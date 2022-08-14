Salman Rushdie removed his ventilator after an attack in New York State





Placeholder while loading article actions Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and the road to recovery has begun, his agent said on Sunday, two days after the famed novelist was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at an event in western New York. The injuries are serious, but his condition is heading in the right direction, Rushdies agent Andrew Wylie said in a statement to The Washington Post, adding that the recovery process will be long. Rushdies Zafar’s son too released a statement on Twitter Sunday morning, confirming that his father had been taken off the ventilator and was able to say a few words. Although his life-altering injuries are severe, his usual fiery and provocative sense of humor remains intact, wrote Zafar Rushdie. Rushdie, 75, was attacked on stage Friday at the Chautauqua Institution, where he was about to be interviewed as part of a summer lecture series. The targeting of one of the world’s most famous authors has angered and worried fans and shocked the literary world. Witnesses among the crowd who had gathered to hear Rushdie speak said they saw the assailant stab him multiple times. Wylie told The Associated Press that Rushdie suffered liver and nerve damage in one arm and would likely lose an eye. A doctor in the audience attended to Rushdie before paramedics arrived and airlifted him to hospital by helicopter. Police arrested Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from New Jersey, in custody at the scene. He was arrested on Saturday, charged with attempted murder and assault. Indian-born Rushdie had spent much of his life in Britain when he went into hiding after Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for perpetrators to be executed for portraying Islam and the Prophet Muhammad in his 1988 book The Satanic Verses, which was deemed blasphemous by some Muslims. Magical realism author Salman Rushdie has received death threats since 1988. (Video: The Washington Post) World leaders including President Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have condemned the attack on Rushdie, which many see as an attack on free speech. Sales of the controversial book have increased significantly on Amazon in recent days, and as of Sunday the novel is number 11 in bestseller list. Although the Iranian bounty for his death was over $3 million, Rushdie, a British American citizen who moved to New York in the early 2000s, had appeared at public literary events in the past, sometimes without Visible security guards. Attendees at the event in Chautauqua said there were no security checks on Friday. A site official said the suspect had a pass to enter the grounds. Kelsey Ables, Joanna Slater, Elahe Izadi, Ron Charles, and Carolyn Y. Johnson contributed to this report.

