How to watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock | Entertainment





After 57 years on television, NBClong-running daytime drama days of our lives will move to streaming this fall, moving locations to the networks streaming partner, Peacock. For dedicated fans, this might be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more of a hassle than just changing channels. So, let's break down how you can watch the soap opera (for free!) when it starts airing full-time on Monday, September 12, when NBC Daily News resumes its usual time slot. Now let's talk, those who subscribe to Peacock Premium ($4.99/month with ads) will be able to access the show's robust library at any time. But the standard Peacocks plan also with ad breaks is free for all, it just won't grant viewers access to as many episodes in the library. And for fans who don't want to watch commercials and want access to all episodes, check out Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month). Learn more about packages here. Currently, new episodes of the soap opera arrive the next day on standard Peacock, but in September they will begin debuting every weekday. It's unclear what time the episodes will be available, but stay tuned for more details as we get closer. Days exclusive streaming debut. And when it comes to access, anyone with a smart TV or streaming stick (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV) can dive in with a download of the Peacock app. Commenting on the change, Mark Lazarus, President of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, "This programming change benefits both Peacock and NBC and reflects our broader strategy of using our portfolio to maximize reach and enhance engagement with viewers. With a large percentage of days of our lives audiences who are already watching digitally, this move allows us to retain the shows' fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network's daytime offering with an urgent live programming opportunity for partners and consumers alike. So get those remotes ready and make sure your Peacock app is up for all that. days of our lives access as possible. days of our livesExclusive streaming premiere, Monday, September 12, Peacock

