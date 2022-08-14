Entertainment
Emmy-nominated ‘Daily Show’ correspondent Jordan Klepper on MAGA rallies and Trump rhetoric: ‘It melts their brains’
If anyone is keeping tabs on the most Donald Trump events they’ve attended, Jordan Klepper must at least be on the scoreboard. That’s no bragging for Klepper, anyway.
As my therapist will tell you, I’ve been to a ton of Trump rallies, for a long time. Daily show correspondent cracks at an interviewee in Jordan Klepper touches the globe: Hungary for Democracya 23 minute Daily show special that earned the 43-year-old comedian his first Emmy nomination.
The episode, which finds the quick-witted Klepper traveling to Budapest to explore Hungary’s growing support for its right-wing nationalist Prime Minister, Viktor Orbn (or Trump before Trump, as Steve Bannon once called him), is an extension of satirical journalists fingering the pulse series. These regularly go viral for the absurd interactions an exasperated Klepper has with members of the Trumps MAGA base as supporters of the former president. defend outrageous statements (What if he wants to catch p***y? I want to catch p***y!), espouse outrageous conspiracy theories (Osama Bin Laden was/is actually a CIA agent named Tim) and seem ignorant of their own rhetoric (vehemently opposing critical race theory, but not being able to explain what CRT really is).
In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Klepper insists that his popular men-at-the-rally segments are hurting him.
It’s hard to keep the faith in a country I love the more I’m increasingly exposed to some of the thoughts and some of the places it’s heading, he says. The rhetoric is more extreme than I have ever heard before. And it’s also more absurd. I hear grandmothers from Wisconsin talking about [John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane crash in 1999] as if it was a known fact that he was going to be the vice president. I’m talking to a father and son about how Donald Trump is in charge of the military right now. And these fringe ideas are codified by a guy like Donald Trump and a bunch of cowards who don’t have the guts to stand up to him. He talks to Americans, and then he sends them away from sources that might give them a broader and fair perspective into the cesspool of the internet. [their] brains. It has me coming home, talking to my wife and discussing a property in Toronto.
Klepper, a 6-foot-4 native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, who began his career with Chicago comedy troupes Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade, began showing up at MAGA events as the season approached. 2016 presidential election.
I’ve always enjoyed being on the road, talking to people, seeing American politics up close, and frankly being a tall, lanky white has made a lot of people at some of these gatherings more open with me than them. could with other people, he said. It has always been so revealing to see what people find in the MAGA movement and where their mindset is at any given time. And frankly, it’s getting weirder and weirder. … This movement dictates the voice of good old Donald Trump, and it dictates the voice of [Republican] to party. So it seems increasingly important to be there to hear what real conversations are happening in the middle of America that we might not understand when reading the New York Times.
The conversation turned particularly ugly and violent on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol after weeks of baseless claims by the incumbent president that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election. Klepper was here.
It was such a strange and heartbreaking day, he said. At the time, I felt like it was just a futile and pointless exercise. I interview a man with a pitchfork, who gets yelled at by another man with a megaphone. And then people were dressed for war with fanny packs. People were shouting to get their weapons. Seeing Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, they all huddle together. I mean, it was such a sad day for America, but also such an absurd day. Then they pushed and knocked down the first fences and went up to the Capitol. I thought to myself, how did we get here? You know, I’d be laughing if I wasn’t crying and I’d still be laughing because it’s completely absurd and completely heartbreaking to see this happen to our Capitol.
Klepper decided to venture to Hungary after seeing the Conservative Political Action Conference of the Americas (CPAC) hold a summit there. He sees what’s happening in the central European country where state-sponsored media has taken over the airwaves, LBGTQ rights have been diminished, more and more Hungarians think people shouldn’t mix races, and Orbn has a warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a caveat. tale for American politics.
“It’s heartbreaking to be on the ground in Budapest, talking to the people who live there,” he said. “You see this slide from democracy to authoritarianism, and it doesn’t feel like tanks in the street. It feels like little erosions of civil liberties and codifying things in the constitution, in laws that make it harder and harder for people to influence change, and frankly, you’re starting to see things like that happen. in places like Florida. Almost had to go to Hungary to see it further down the road as to how something like this could happen here at home.
Klepper was rewarded with an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special he shares with Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman.
I think I had a kind of respectable high, says Klepper, who shares a 2-year-old son with Laura Grey, of his first Emmy nomination. I’m sure it was a few whiskeys, a few jubilations to my wife, and then I passed out around 9:45 because being a new father is exhausting me.
