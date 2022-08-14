Padres Daily: Grisham’s bat down could be big deal; a look at the time of Tatis

Hello from Washington,

That couldn’t be enough on its own last night, not with the top five hitters on the Padres’ order going 3 for 20. But a recent development for the Padres could end up being one of the biggest this season.

Trent Grisham smashes the ball.

You look at the Trents average and then you look at the actual production numbers, Bob Melvin said. These are two different stories.

Grisham last night went 2-for-3 to improve his batting average to .201, the first time he’s been above .199 since Game 2 of the season. He also increased his on-base percentage to .300 for the first time this season.

His slugging percentage (now 0.376) tends to increase much faster. Among his hits last night was his fifth home run in 36 at bats this month.

Grisham homered through May 28. He leads the team with 14 homers since May 29, one more than Manny Machado in that span.

Better swings, better swing decisions, put the barrel on the ball, Grisham said in explanation.

After starting the season as the Padres’ leading hitter, Grisham has mostly batted in the order since early May and exclusively in one of the bottom three spots since mid-July. Now that the Padres have bolstered the top of their roster, their top five hitters had a .278 combined average and .475 hitting percentage in the nine games leading up to last night, Grishams production could become especially important.

If I play this way, Grisham said, I will be an asset to an already good team.

I’m afraid of you

We’ve put together a timeline (here) of Fernando Tatis Jr’s ups, downs and absences.

I covered his entire major league career and always found the exercise illuminating. I think you might also find it a reminder of how amazing Tatis’s early career was. Yes, he was frequently interrupted and has recently been marred by his missteps. But it was also, in some ways, unprecedented in its magnitude.

I got dozens of emails saying the Padres should cut ties with Tatis. To be upset with how he let down his team and his fans is one thing. Saying a team should get rid of a player who does things few others can do and who will be 24 when he plays again (and will be in the third year of a $340 million contract) is simply not possible. .

If you want to know more about Tatis, Bryce Miller wrote a column (here) about how the Padres could and even should be this year’s Braves.

Tom Krasovic echoed this to some extent in a column (here). Tom also questioned how the Padres handled Tatis.

Also, for clarity, the Joint Baseball Drug Policy states that suspended players are allowed to be around the team while suspended. But they cannot be in uniform, take part in on-field training or be in the dugout after the stadium gates open. Suspended players are allowed to participate in spring training. And since Tatis’ suspension will end within 40 games of the start of the 2023 season, he will be able to participate in spring training games. The Padres could shorten the time Tatis misses by going further into the playoffs, as those games count toward his suspension.

Small bites

There were a lot of broken promises and a fateful play that led to the Padres losing to the worst team in MLB last night. You can read about it in my game story (here).

Machado had two extra hits for a third straight game, a career high. He followed a pair of two-double games with a home run yesterday and a double. Machado is batting .381/.409/.762 over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto went 1-for-3 with two walks to extend his scoring streak to 18 games. He’s batting .351/.467/.568 in 10 games with the Padres.

Josh Bell, who beat the cleanup exclusively with the Padres, went 0 for 4 with a walk last night after going 0 for 5 with a walk on Friday. He’s batting .171 with a .326 OBP in his 10 games with the team.

Austin Nola has been 1 for 3 with a walk and is batting .333 with a .429 on-base percentage in his last eight games (28 plate appearances). Nola is set to take the day off today as Jorge Alfaro should be ready to catch up with Blake Snell after missing the last five games with inflammation in his right knee.

Alright, that's it for me. Yes, today's bulletin is unusually brief. But the Padres clubhouse is opening the same time it lands in your inbox, and I need to speak to a few players before the series finale against the Nats starts at 9:00 a.m. PT. The early start time is due to the game streaming exclusively on Peacock.

I’ll talk to you tomorrow about Miami.