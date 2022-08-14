Better Call Saul Wins Big at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards





The breaking Bad spin-off series You better call Saul had a good night at Hollywood Critics Association Prize giving Saturday. Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, You better call Saul was among the biggest winners of the night as he picked up four big wins. It comes a few days before the very last episode of the series with You better call SaulThe series finale airs on Monday. Big wins for You better call Saul include links to HBO Succession in the Best Cable Network Series, Drama category. Both shows beat SyFy’s chuckyHBO EuphoriaHBO Golden ageDTT snowdropsHBO Buying Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynastyand Showtime yellow jackets. VIDEO OF THE DAY “It was a great joy, and I thank Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan for taking such a big chance with me,” Odenkirk said in his Best Actor acceptance speech. Three cast members would earn an additional handful of wins. For his role as Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill, Bob Odenkirk won Best Actor in a Drama Series. Brian Cox, Succession; Jeremy Strong, Succession; Kevin Costner, Yellowstone; Harold Perrineau, Of; Milo Ventimiglia, It’s us; Daveed Diggs, snowdrops; and Sterling K. Brown, It’s us. Rhea Seehorn won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. It’s well deserved considering her acclaimed performance as Kim Wexler, especially in the show’s final season. The other nominees were Sandra Mae Flank, New Amsterdam; Sarah Snook, Succession; Susan Kelechi Watson, It’s us; Chrissy Metz, It’s us; Christine Rici, yellow jackets; Smith Cameron, Succession; and Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria. Meanwhile, three fan favorites were all competing for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Gus Fring picked up the win for his role as criminal kingpin Gus Fring, although Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) and Michael Mando (Nacho Varga) were also nominated. Other nominees included Jon Huertas, It’s us; Justin Hartley, It’s us; Kieran Culkin, Succession; and Matthew Macfadyen, Succession. Related: Rhea Seehorn’s Best Performances, Ranked Better Call Saul has been a popular spin-off AMC Network All good things come to an end, and so does You better call Saul. Fans will see how Saul Goodman’s story ends, and it will be bittersweet for viewers to say goodbye to these characters. After all, Odenkirk has been playing Saul Goodman since the criminal lawyer made his debut in breaking Bad in 2009. It will also be the first time since breaking Bad began in 2008 that fans of the franchise won’t have new content to look forward to. “I have no intention of doing anything else in this universe at this time,” breaking Bad recently said creator Vince Gilligan. “I know I probably gave the same answer at the end of breaking Bad. I have to prove to myself that I have something else in me. I’m not a one trick pony, that’s what I hope.” The last episode of You better call Saul arrives on AMC and AMC+ on August 15.

