The national flag flies over the homes of Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan | Bollywood
From Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, here’s how celebrity homes are all decked out for the 75th Independence Day celebrations.
Bollywood celebrities are all ready to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day with pride. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, actors hoisted the tricolor at home ahead of the big day. Many of them have also changed their display images on social media platforms. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri pose with Aryan and AbRam as they hoist the tricolor home)
Shah Rukh Khan gave fans a glimpse of his Mannat residence in Mumbai on Sunday as he hoisted the national flag with his family. He marked the celebration alongside Gauri Khan and their sons, AbRam and Aryan Khan. Teaching young people at home the essence and sacrifice of our freedom fighters for our country, India, will take a few more sessions. But having the little one hoist the flag made us all FEEL pride, love and happiness instantly, the actor wrote alongside a video from his home. Ranbir Kapoor’s house, Vastu, is all decorated for Independence Day.
On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment has also added a touch of patriotism with the tricolor flag. Salim Khan was also spotted holding an Indian flag in new images shared by a paparazzo account. A huge tricolor is also seen hoisted in front of Alia Bhatt’s parental home.
Kartik Aaryan, who visited Indian Navy officers ahead of Independence Day, was spotted hoisting the tricolor at his home. Seeing the media outside his apartment, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor greeted them with a Namaste. Anil Kapoor also joined the league and prepared his house with tricolor lights. A flag was also hoisted outside the premises.
Aamir Khan also displayed the national flag at his Mumbai residence and joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which encourages people to bring Tiranga home to mark the occasion. On Friday evening, Aamir was spotted on his balcony with his daughter Ira Khan. A tricolor was placed near the balustrade.
Many other celebrities such as Vivek Agnihotri, Mohanlal, R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh have taken active part in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
