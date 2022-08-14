Entertainment
Hollywood stars’ stunning homes are hitting the market this summer – so can you guess their famous owners?
THEY ARE among the biggest names in the world – and naturally their extravagant properties match their superstar status.
Now a handful of them Hollywood houses could be yours, if you have a few million spare pounds lying around.
A number of celebrities, including Ben Affleck, have put their properties on the market – ranging from a huge ranch with fishing lakes to a swanky eight-bathroom apartment and a sprawling mega mansion with its own dance studio.
The Batman actor, 49, listed his lavish home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., after his low-key wedding to music megastar Jennifer Lopez, 53, in July.
According to TMZ, the two plan to move into her home in the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood, which she has owned since 2016.
Ben bought his pad for $19.2 million ($15.7 million) in 2018, and it’s now on sale for $30 million.
The mansion sits on a 13,500 square foot lot and has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
It also includes a single-storey wine cellar, a huge cinema room and a large garden with a hot tub and stunning mountain views.
Here we reveal a selection of other lavish celebrity properties on the market right now.
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne – $18 million
TV personality Sharon, 69, and her rock star husband Ozzy, 73, have put their Los Angeles mansion on the market for $18million.
The stars are said to be making a return to the UK after 25 years living across the pond, as the Prince of Darkness recovers from injury following a fall in 2019.
It is described as a legendary estate “steeped in Hollywood history” by real estate firm Zillow.
The gated house has six bedrooms and 11 stunning bathrooms and is equipped with an integrated elevator, a mini cinema and a superb swimming pool.
Ornate wood finishes run throughout the home, giving it a classic yet trendy vibe.
There is a huge wardrobe in the master bedroom which can also be transformed into storage space.
The Weekend – $22.5 million
The 32-year-old star has made a name for herself on the charts and on the real estate market, and has put her opulent California apartment with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms up for sale.
It spans the entire 18th floor of the lavish Beverly West building, includes 8,000 square feet of living space and was purchased by the star in 2019.
The $22.5 million penthouse features a huge living room with a bar, dining area, two balconies and a state-of-the-art kitchen.
Buying the property will also give its owner unobstructed views of beautiful sunsets over the Pacific Ocean.
The master bedroom is adjoining a room which could be used as a gym or personalized according to the wishes of the buyer.
The Weeknd listed the property after acquiring a 33,000 square foot mansion in Bel Air for a staggering $70 million.
Ciara and Russell Wilson – $28 million
R&B singer Ciara, 36, and her footballer husband Russell, 33, leave their Washington state mansion after being traded to the Denver Broncos.
They could make a huge profit on their property if they are able to secure the asking price of $28 million – they originally bought it for $13.4 million.
According to the Denver Post, the property was priced even higher at $36 million when it was first listed, but has since been reduced after more than 120 days on the market.
Realtor.com describes the home as “an iconic waterfront estate offering elevated living, exquisite design, and exceptional views.”
The Wilsons’ riverside property has six bedrooms and five bathrooms and includes an elevator, a cinema, three large play areas for their three children and a dance studio for Ciara, known for her intense choreography.
Its interior is also quite impressive, while there is also parking for 12 vehicles, a two-story tree house and three patios.
Kanye West – $11 million
The 45-year-old rapper made headlines when he bought a huge ranch in Cody, Wyoming in 2019 for $11 million in hopes of building a huge house and two underground garages.
It appears those plans were scrapped as Kanye listed the property without making any significant additions.
The quintessential western ranch is 3,888 acres and has two freshwater lakes perfect for fishing, an equestrian facility and go-kart tracks, and a commercial kitchen.
It was the site of several Sunday Service performances by Kanye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, was seen at the ranch crying during intense discussions.
Potential buyers would be treated to priceless views of some of Wyoming’s incredible mountains.
However, Kanye doesn’t seem to have much luck with the sale, as it’s been on the market since October last year.
Michael Jordan – $14.9 million
Kanye isn’t the only one struggling to make a sale – the home of 59-year-old basketball legend Michael Jordan has been on the market for 10 years.
Located in Highland Park, Illinois, the massive home has seen its price drop so many times.
Unlike other plush celebrity cushions, Michael had the house built from the ground up to put his own stamp on the building.
Featuring a long driveway for added privacy, the home includes a tennis court, infinity pool, fish pond, and huge golf course with Michael Jordan flags.
It also includes nine bedrooms and 19 stunning bathrooms, as well as several large rooms and its own basketball court with the athlete’s logo, of course.
Experts believe Michael is struggling to sell the $14.9 million property because any buyer would have to spend a lot of money to own the house.
ABBA – $3.9 million
This $3.9 million waterfront home was built in Tierra Verde, Florida, especially for the Swedish megastars in 1982, just before they went their separate ways.
Former couples and bandmates Agnetha Fltskog, 72, Bjrn Ulvaeus, 77, Benny Andersson, 75, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 76, are said to have lived at the property for four years, despite the fact that the two couples separated in 1979 and 1981 respectively.
It was then bought out in 1986 by a couple who decided not to get rid of the ABBA touch.
The luxurious mansion has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and still has the band’s original recording equipment, tapes and other band memorabilia.
There is also a huge common area and a newly added rooftop with skylights and solar panels.
