Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan Supports ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ As Fans Busy Trending Pathaan: ‘Pathaan Will Elevate Bollywood’
Gauri Khan made Shah Rukh Khan fans happy by posting a photo showing the couple with their sons Aryan Khan and Abram Khan. The family seems to support the “Har Ghar Tiranga” trend. It is a central government initiative to attract Indians to be part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and aims to encourage people to raise national flags in their homes from August 13 to 15, ahead of the 75th day of India’s independence.
Dressed in white, the Khans posed with a giant Indian flag in the background flying high in their Mannat home. Gauri captioned the post, “Happy Independence Day.”
SRK salutes the FAN who were present outside Mannat
BOLLYWOOD PRIDE OF INDIA #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow
Amaan Khan (@AmaanSRKian) August 14, 2022
Shah Rukh also shared a video and wrote, “Teaching young people at home about the essence and sacrifice of our freedom fighters for our country India will take a few more sessions. But having the little one raise the flag made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly.
In other news, Shah Rukh is already making headlines for his yet to be released films. After #BoycottPathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans showed their support for the superstar and made #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow trending on social media.
The boycott trend has been a hot topic of discussion for filmmakers and actors in the recent past, with many users boycotting Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actioner is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan’s loyal fans seem quite worried about SRK’s comeback film, Pathaan, which will see the actor on the big screen after a four-year hiatus. To save the film from any kind of social media backlash, its fans have been posting numerous messages since Sunday morning in support of the film.
From Shah Rukh Khans behavior with a fan to Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit in 2020 to a transformed poster of the movie, many reasons have been given by some trolls to boycott Pathaan. But at the same time, SRK fans, who went ballistic after his appearance in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan star Laal Singh Chaddha, are eager to see more of their ‘King Khan’.
“#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow I don’t care about lal singh chadda..but sharukh khan is an emotion..”, wrote one fan while another posted “Pathaan will elevate Bollywood. Tag this tweet. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow.
See some SRK fan posts here:
Pathaan will lift Bollywood. Bookmark this tweet.#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/ZOeJQZbORz
maha… (@MahaSRK1___) August 13, 2022
Pathaan has so much power that no hater can beat that.#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/Ao9xNXITJA
maha… (@MahaSRK1___) August 14, 2022
Our two beacons are fashionable
Great moment for us #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow
BOLLYWOOD PRIDE OF INDIA pic.twitter.com/TAv8MC12f0
Gawd x SRK (@gawd_SRK) August 14, 2022
The film’s director Sidharth Anand recently said that Pathaan was designed as the greatest action spectacle in the Hindi film industry Speaking of Shah Rukh Sidharth said in a statement We have with us the most beloved superstar of our generation .#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/FUrXGgkT4Q
Herry (@Oyepathaan) August 14, 2022
Upcoming Bollywood King @iamsrk
Prepare for the explosion on January 25#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/7cIfqp44Io
Arghhh..! (@iSRKzArth) August 14, 2022
Upcoming Bollywood King @iamsrk
Prepare for the explosion on January 25#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/7cIfqp44Io
Arghhh..! (@iSRKzArth) August 14, 2022
The announcement video that literally gave us goosebumps #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/V8jdmGusOV
Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 13, 2022
In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen for the first time in two other films, including Rajkumar Hiranis Dunki, with Taapsee Pannu and Atlees Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
