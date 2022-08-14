Actor Marshall Napier, famous for his roles in Came a Hot Friday and McLeod’s Daughters, has died

Wellington actor Brian Sergent has posted a moving tribute to actor Marshall Napier, best known for his role in the TV series McLeods Daughters, who died in Australia over the weekend.

A man of kindness, wisdom and love and a great artist in the fields of theatre, writing and the visual arts. You will always be with me Marsh.

The Wellington-born actor and playwright, who performed on stage and screen in Australia and New Zealand, died of brain cancer aged 70.

His daughter Jessica Napier, also an actress, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Sunday evening.

It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my father-in-law Marshall Napier. After a short and intense battle with brain cancer, he left us this morning. He was peaceful and surrounded by his family.

Napier was born in 1951 in the Hutt Valley and began acting at Wellingtons Downstage Theater aged 23, landing his first screen role in the mid-1970s. He had lived in Australia for many years, where he performed many of his most important roles.

Sergent, who visited Napier in Australia in mid-July, said he first met Napier 41 years ago.

In the years that followed, they had worked together in television and theater and were lifelong friends.

It was sad that Napier had to travel to Australia to get the recognition he deserved, but Sergent said he was a legend in New Zealand acting circles.

It was the classic story of being unappreciated in his own country and when he went to Australia his career really took off.

Provided Actor Brian Sergent visited Marshall Napier, who died aged 70, in Australia in July. The two men had been friends for 40 years.

Sergent said the acting community mourns a man considered one of the best.

As a New Zealand actor, he was right on top. I would say he was the best New Zealand film actor.

One of Napier’s last roles was as a dairy farmer in the film Bellbird. He was incredibly good at it, he just seemed to instinctively understand filmmaking.

Sergent, who is no longer working due to health issues, said his visit to Napier was very emotional.

I will always be glad I went to see him.

Wellington theater stalwart Peter Hambleton first met Napier when they worked together on a TV series called Adventurer.

It was the first major series he had worked on and Napier took him under his wing and cared for him.

Moving to Australia was a brave move and Hambleton said he admires her very much.

Going to Australia is a tough thing for an actor to do and I know he is very popular there.

NZ On Screen reports that Napier landed the first of many cop roles in 1980, with John Laings Beyond Reasonable Doubt. He played another cop in Goodbye Pork Pie in 1981, which was a huge box office hit.

READ MORE:

* The Marlborough feature is set to hit US screens

* The director brings the world premiere of the first feature, Northspur, to Marlborough



In Came a Hot Friday, another hit film from the 1980s, Napier played small-town criminal Sel Bishop. In 1986 he voiced the character Hunk Murphy in Footrot Flats.

In the late 1980s he moved to Australia where he was cast in the highly publicized TV series Police Rescue, says NZ On Screen.

He also starred in the popular series McLeods Daughters, alongside his daughter Jessica.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Actor Marshall Napier, right, with producer Orlando Stewart at the Bellbird New Zealand premiere at the Civic Theater in 2019.

He returned to New Zealand and starred in a number of Kiwi films, including Bellbird in 2019 and Northspur, which will be released on September 1 this year.

Also a playwright and graphic designer, his play Freak Winds has been performed in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

In addition to daughter Jessica, Marshall has a son, Reuben, a singer, and another daughter, Rose.

In her Instagram post, Jessica Napier described her father as one of a kind.

Dad, you are one of a kind and I can’t even fathom what the world would be like without you.

Your charisma and charm were unmatched. Your creativity and intelligence have been my inspiration. I love you so much and feel completely lost without you, she said in the post.

I’m glad you can fly without pain or confusion. I still love you, Dinky xxx.