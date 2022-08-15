Hollywood actress Denise Dowse dies aged 64 after battle with meningitis – as sister shares heartbreaking tribute





Hollywood actress Denise Dowse, best known for her starring role in Beverly Hills 90210, has died aged 64 after a battle with meningitis. Dowse was a veteran television actress and director of many major television series including Grays Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Bones, House, Law & Order, Gilmore Girls, ER, Seinfeld and Full House. The late actress sister Tracey announced the news on her Instagram account on Sunday morning. For more celebrity news and videos, check out Celebrity >> It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister Denise Dowse has gone ahead to meet our family in eternal life, she wrote. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, an accomplished and illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my best friend and the last member of my family. The Gilmore Girls actress suffered from viral meningitis, an infection of the lining that covers the brain and spinal cord. The 64-year-old had been in a coma for more than a week before her death, according to a previous post by Tracey. Her sister’s message continued: Denise loved you all. I know she watches over us with all the love she has. I ask for confidentiality and your continued prayers. Actress Denise Dowse. Credit: Provided Once again, I am so grateful for all the calls, texts, direct messages and silent prayers for my sister. We couldn’t have done it so gracefully and painlessly without all the prayer warriors around the world. On August 6, Tracey posted a request for support and prayers while Dowse was in a coma. She is currently hospitalized in a coma caused by a virulent form of meningitis, she said at the time. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma because it was not medically induced. Famous actress Denise Dowse. Credit: Provided So heartbroken Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Brown has shared her own tribute after hearing the heartbreaking news. I am so heartbroken to see this news. @denisedowse was a gift to many of us in this industry, she began. The first sitcom I did was #Girlfriends and she was the acting coach on set. She helped me create everything you love #SherriChilds. The actress says she used the acting tips Dowse gave her for every project she worked on. She was real. A nice person. A principle. A lover. A beautiful. A talented. Simply the best, she says. For more engaging celebrity content, visit 7Life at Facebook. Larry Emdur goes into hysteria live on air – leaving co-host Kylie Gillies confused WATCH: Britney Spears hires lawyer after ex-husband leaks explosive private videos

