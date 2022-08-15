Magicians, Hypnotists Plus: Entertainment Attractions Abound at SWW





By The Staff of The Chronicle To note: The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, August 16 and ends Sunday, August 21. To find out more, visit https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. In addition to demolition derbies, the Lewis County Rodeo and live music, the Southwest Washington Fair is packed with additional entertainment opportunities throughout its six days. All entertainment listed here is free with fair entry. Here’s a roundup of some of the options. For times and locations, visit https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. • Amazing World of Comedy Hypnosis: Five different hypnotists will perform daily. Look for the cool “steampunk” decorated stage inside the Exhibitor’s Loop at the north end of the fairgrounds where hypnotists will be busy sending their subjects into a deep sleep. You can see the show or be the show! Performance times will be posted daily at the venue. • Wool Busters (Mutton Bustin’ for Kids): Three events will take place each day in the Wool Busters arena. Small children have the chance to “ride a cowboy” on a big fluffy sheep. Those hoping to one day experience a real rodeo can get a taste of it here. • Dazzling Deceptions Magic Show: Brian Ledbetter, the fair’s favorite family magician, will perform three shows a day on the community stage. Ledbetter was chosen by the Society of American Magicians as “Star of Tomorrow”. He is heading to the fair directly from three world cruises. It offers magical entertainment for children, families and children at heart. • The Mark Wilder Experience: Comedian, juggler and unicyclist Mark Wilder will walk the grounds and perform four shows each day. There will be plenty of tricky crowd-pleasing juggling and unicycling, all presented with a healthy dose of laughter. • Globe of Death Thrill Globe: they go around in circles. Two daring motorcycle riders with precise timing and nerves of steel will perform in the “Globe of Death”. Organizers say it took years to book this thrilling act for a fair week. The Friday shows are all early so as not to interfere with the sale of the market.

