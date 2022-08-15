Inspired by the Bollywood film, 7 Rob Wellness Center in Delhi: Police





The defendants were arrested in Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. (Representative) New Delhi: Seven people have been arrested for allegedly impersonating Mumbai police officers and robbing a wellness center here after being inspired by the Bollywood film ‘Special 26’, officials said on Sunday. The defendants were arrested in Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, they said. Police said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when four people, including a woman, entered the center office of the Netaji Subash Place complex here after posing as Mumbai police officers. Under the guise of carrying out a raid, which lasted five hours, they stole Rs 5-7 lakh, police said. The victim was threatened at gunpoint and had to call his wife who then took out Rs 5 lakh which was collected by the accused woman, police said Apart from the cash, the accused went to also fled with a laptop, 10 phones and the victim’s bank documents, police say. “We registered a file and began to search for the accused. The initial investigation revealed that the accused were accompanied by a group of people who stood guard outside the office. “They continued to wander outside at this time but did not come in. We began to search for them. Based on technical surveillance and local investigation, one of them been identified and arrested,” said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West). The arrested defendant, Prashant Kumar Patil (29), revealed that he and his six associates committed the crime. Based on her interrogation, two women – Jyoti (30) and Neha (22) were arrested in Rohini, she said. Two other defendants, Jahid Khan and Sanjay Manocha, were arrested in Mewat while two others, Faisal and Imran, were arrested in Madhya Pradesh, she added. “Seven of the eight defendants involved have been arrested and they have revealed that they were inspired by the Bollywood film ‘Special 26’. “Faisal, Imran, Neha and Majid had entered the office while others stood guard. Prashant and Jahid knew the plaintiff so they stood outside,” the DCP said. Police said Prashant had a job in the central government, but he was suspended after a case was filed against him by the Bhopal Crime Branch for allegations of approving loans to bogus companies. “Prashant was lodged at Bhopal Jail where he met co-defendant Majid who was lodged there in a case of cheating. They made the plan to rob the victim to Delhi. Neha is a computer expert and has fabricated the fake IDs and police documents, the DCP said. The police recovered some of the stolen money, phones and laptop as well as fake Mumbai police ID cards.

