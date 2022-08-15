‘How sweet’ sums up entertainment lineup for Yolo County Fair in 2022 – Daily Democrat

Oh boy, how sweet to announce that after the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, the Yolo County Fair is back, live and in person.

From Wednesday, August 17 through August 21, attendees are invited to come and explore the agriculture, artwork, community programs, and all the sounds and sights of traditional fairground concessions and are especially excited to bring to new “world class” entertainment. Yolo County.

The performers consist of touring acts, regional artists and local artists eager to provide music and dance from all genres of great music. This year, we’ve focused our musical talent on a single stage, focusing your attention on the Rotary Club Beer and Wine Garden on the west side of the fair as our Yolo County citizens return to supporting entertainment. in our community.

The theme for this year’s fair is “How Sweet” and will open on Wednesday, August 17, with a traditional “Old-Fashioned Nostalgia” theme, as everyone feels happy to be back at the fair. after so long.

Yolo County Party 2022 will be one of the oldest traditions with the big band sound of The Woodland Community Band.

The headliner of this first evening is “Geoffrey Miller” who is touring California with his honkey tonk blues and rockabilly band to promote his new album “Leavin’ 101”. Miller received five out of five stars from Country Music People Magazine, so his band is guaranteed to keep your feet moving as they pass through our beautiful county on I-5, so don’t miss this sweet treat.

Thursday night is ‘Our Hometown’, highlighted by one of the fair’s most popular events, the Vocal Showcase, officially and traditionally well known as ‘Yolo Idol’.

In 2019, the event was the biggest ever and the talent was strong from top to bottom.

The master of ceremonies will be Woodland’s Ericka Davis, an artist and performer whose dedicated passion for encouraging local talent to shine has motivated her to lead the show for more than 10 years.

Davis says she’s excited to announce an additional special panel of four experienced judges, including acclaimed local artist Shane “Q,” who ranked in the top 10 on Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice.” “.

Immediately following the Vocal Showcase, West Sacramento musical artists “Joy & Madness” will perform with their eight-track soul and funk explosion. The group shared the stage with such prolific artists as Tower of Power, Trombone Shorty and Collective Soul.

The evening explodes into our extravagant “Friday Night Dance Party” on Friday evening.

Headlining the night is Woodland’s most popular touring band, “The Nickel Slots”. The group has won three Sammie Awards for Outstanding Americana/Alt-Country and is now in the Sammies Hall of Fame.

Davis and his high-powered party band “Kiss ‘N Tell” will perform alongside “Nickel Slots.”

Saturday is a “Dirt Road Dance Floor” type day and will feature a country, southern rock and blues jubilee showcasing top local, regional and national talent.

Woodland’s “Andrew Marshall Band” kicks off the day, inspiring people with their Southern rock and outlaw gospel. Next, the highly talented “Madison Hudson” arrives with her dynamic country band touring California, celebrating her award-winning CMT music videos.

Next up is the mighty family duo “Crossman Connection,” which serves up their hardworking country flavor. Then, as Saturday night falls, the recently-winning SAMMIE-winning Zach Waters Blues Band, Sacramento’s version of the Grammy, will prepare the crowd for national tribute band “Skynnyn Lynnyrd.”

They are recognized as “The Best Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band” in the country.

On Sunday, the Banda 8tva Maravilla group leads the traditional Hispanic Heritage Day, where the fair appreciates and celebrates the colorful cultures, rich histories and diversity of Yolo County’s Latino community.

Maya “Latin Tribute” will warm up the crowd with her thrilling tribute to popular Latin and old school hits including Santana, Selina, War and Gloria Estefan.

Starting in the afternoon, Marisol y La Revancha and Mariachi Oro from Mexico will launch the beautiful traditional Sunday sounds at the fair.