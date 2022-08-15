Entertainment
‘How sweet’ sums up entertainment lineup for Yolo County Fair in 2022 – Daily Democrat
Oh boy, how sweet to announce that after the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, the Yolo County Fair is back, live and in person.
From Wednesday, August 17 through August 21, attendees are invited to come and explore the agriculture, artwork, community programs, and all the sounds and sights of traditional fairground concessions and are especially excited to bring to new “world class” entertainment. Yolo County.
The performers consist of touring acts, regional artists and local artists eager to provide music and dance from all genres of great music. This year, we’ve focused our musical talent on a single stage, focusing your attention on the Rotary Club Beer and Wine Garden on the west side of the fair as our Yolo County citizens return to supporting entertainment. in our community.
The theme for this year’s fair is “How Sweet” and will open on Wednesday, August 17, with a traditional “Old-Fashioned Nostalgia” theme, as everyone feels happy to be back at the fair. after so long.
Yolo County Party 2022 will be one of the oldest traditions with the big band sound of The Woodland Community Band.
The headliner of this first evening is “Geoffrey Miller” who is touring California with his honkey tonk blues and rockabilly band to promote his new album “Leavin’ 101”. Miller received five out of five stars from Country Music People Magazine, so his band is guaranteed to keep your feet moving as they pass through our beautiful county on I-5, so don’t miss this sweet treat.
Thursday night is ‘Our Hometown’, highlighted by one of the fair’s most popular events, the Vocal Showcase, officially and traditionally well known as ‘Yolo Idol’.
In 2019, the event was the biggest ever and the talent was strong from top to bottom.
The master of ceremonies will be Woodland’s Ericka Davis, an artist and performer whose dedicated passion for encouraging local talent to shine has motivated her to lead the show for more than 10 years.
Davis says she’s excited to announce an additional special panel of four experienced judges, including acclaimed local artist Shane “Q,” who ranked in the top 10 on Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice.” “.
Immediately following the Vocal Showcase, West Sacramento musical artists “Joy & Madness” will perform with their eight-track soul and funk explosion. The group shared the stage with such prolific artists as Tower of Power, Trombone Shorty and Collective Soul.
The evening explodes into our extravagant “Friday Night Dance Party” on Friday evening.
Headlining the night is Woodland’s most popular touring band, “The Nickel Slots”. The group has won three Sammie Awards for Outstanding Americana/Alt-Country and is now in the Sammies Hall of Fame.
Davis and his high-powered party band “Kiss ‘N Tell” will perform alongside “Nickel Slots.”
Saturday is a “Dirt Road Dance Floor” type day and will feature a country, southern rock and blues jubilee showcasing top local, regional and national talent.
Woodland’s “Andrew Marshall Band” kicks off the day, inspiring people with their Southern rock and outlaw gospel. Next, the highly talented “Madison Hudson” arrives with her dynamic country band touring California, celebrating her award-winning CMT music videos.
Next up is the mighty family duo “Crossman Connection,” which serves up their hardworking country flavor. Then, as Saturday night falls, the recently-winning SAMMIE-winning Zach Waters Blues Band, Sacramento’s version of the Grammy, will prepare the crowd for national tribute band “Skynnyn Lynnyrd.”
They are recognized as “The Best Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band” in the country.
On Sunday, the Banda 8tva Maravilla group leads the traditional Hispanic Heritage Day, where the fair appreciates and celebrates the colorful cultures, rich histories and diversity of Yolo County’s Latino community.
Maya “Latin Tribute” will warm up the crowd with her thrilling tribute to popular Latin and old school hits including Santana, Selina, War and Gloria Estefan.
Starting in the afternoon, Marisol y La Revancha and Mariachi Oro from Mexico will launch the beautiful traditional Sunday sounds at the fair.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailydemocrat.com/2022/08/14/how-sweet-it-is-sums-up-the-entertainment-lineup-for-2022s-yolo-county-fair
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- US actor Anne Heche to be taken off life support 9 days after car crash August 14, 2022
- Press Release | Press Release | Newsroom August 14, 2022
- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits the Kermadec Islands, Moscow August 14, 2022
- Trump seeks return of documents seized by FBI August 14, 2022
- PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath recall ‘inhuman chapter in Indian history’ August 14, 2022