Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Kareena’s comment on Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott Row: ‘When Bollywood gives…’





Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the controversy surrounding Aamir Khan’s latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which has faced boycott calls on social media. Vivek, whose latest director The Kashmir Files received critical and commercial acclaim, slammed Bollywood for his silence as his short film went through something similar upon release. A section of the internet had called for a boycott of The Kashmir Files for allegedly spreading hatred against the Muslim community. Vivek, in a series of tweets, criticized Bollywood and the hypocrisy of those who fell silent when part of the population ganged up on The Kashmir Files. He tweeted: When Good Content Small Films are sabotaged, boycotted by Bollywood Dons, when their shows are swept away from multiplexes, when critics gang up on Small Films, no one thinks of the 250 poor people who worked hard on this film. #Bollywood. Vivek was indirectly referring to the statement of Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoors in an interview, in which she asked people to watch the film, as 250 people worked on this film for two and a half years. When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by Bollywood Dons, when their shows are swept away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up on small films no one thinks of the 250 poor people who worked hard on this film. #Bollywood Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022 Why is no one in Bollywood speaking up when the kings of Bollywood are boycotting, banning and destroying the careers of so many foreign actors, directors and writers? The day when ordinary Indians get to know the ARROGANCE, FASCISM and HINDUPHOBIA of Bollywood Dons, they will drown them in hot coffee. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022 Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan has come out in support of the actor amid calls for a boycott against Laal Singh Chaddha. Zayn shared a video call on Instagram, asking everyone to watch the film and not let a hate campaign destroy it. Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan, also showed solidarity with him by reposting Zayn’s video on her official Instagram account. Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Hrithik Roshan, Ali Fazal and other celebrities showed their support for Laal Singh Chaddha. Read it Recent news and recent news here

