Sarah Paulson reveals new short brown hair as she accepts Hollywood Critics Association TV award

Sarah Paulson not only won Best Actress at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday, but she looked stunning in her new hairstyle.

The 47-year-old actress debuted her new short brown hair, which complemented her complexion beautifully.

The second annual ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The ceremony was introduced in 2021 to honor the best in television.

As she accepted the honor of best actress in a limited series, anthology series or a television movie for her portrayal of Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the actress wore a long black tuxedo-style dress Marc Jacobs with a plunging V-neck.

On her Instagram Stories, the Game Change actress thanked the designer for the “magic dress.”

Sarah kept her jewelry simple, opting for a simple yet elegant diamond necklace.

Describing the opportunity to play the woman whose revelations to independent attorney Kenneth Starr led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, the actress wrote on Instagram, “I have never felt more challenged, more petrified, nor more exalted as an actress.”

Linda Tripp recorded her conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky on the advice of a literary agent after the 24-year-old revealed she had a physical relationship with the president.

“I am extremely grateful to (writer) Sarah Burgess,” Sarah said, “for her loving and nuanced writing of Linda, allowing all of her humanity to be on display.”

In her acceptance speech, she thanked Monica Lewinsky, played by Beanie Feldstein in the limited series, for her “generosity, openness and candor in telling this story”.

Monica served as a producer on the project.

The well-regarded actress is no stranger to accolades.

She won the Emmy Award for her portrayal of District Attorney Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson.

The chameleon-like actress won Critics Choice awards for her work in American Horror Story: Freak Show and American Horror Story: Asylum.

She is currently filming the horror film Dust with Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford.

Sarah has been happily associated with fellow actress Holland Taylor since 2015.