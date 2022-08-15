Saratoga graduate lands coveted spot in Television Academy Foundation internship – The Daily Gazette

A graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, Elizabeth Fox has always wanted to be a storyteller, and that unwavering desire has taken her to new places, even as far as Los Angeles.

The Stanford University student was one of 40 students selected this summer for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation internship program.

Fox waited anxiously for several months before finding out she had been selected.

I’ll be honest and tell you that I kind of gave up at some point. But it was worth the wait, said Fox, a 2018 graduate of Saratoga Springs High.

Fox is currently in Los Angeles, where she will spend eight weeks with Valhalla Entertainment, the film and television production company that produces The Walking Dead series.

So far, she’s been immersed in professional workshops focused on resume and brand building, as well as networking.

Fox is also happy to see that the company is prioritizing the need for a tolerant work environment.

They also emphasize diversity and inclusion, which is important to me and not something that is always a commitment of internships like these, she said. Their connections are usually quite strong.

Fox’s primary role is to check incoming scripts and write reports on whether executives should read and consider them for production.

So I’m kind of like the first line of judgment when a script comes to the company, she said.

His sonic discernment stems from his many years of curious love for cinema.

I’ve always loved movies and TV and think visual storytelling is a really powerful medium,” Fox said. That’s how I got into screenwriting. It’s a passion I’ve had for a long time. I knew in high school that was what I wanted to do…

Fox nurtured her passion in every way possible, even if it meant taking the initiative on her own to find projects outside of her high school, which didn’t provide students with many film-related opportunities.

This enrichment came in the form of free writing and attending a summer program that taught the conventions of screenwriting.

Fox also had the opportunity to help longtime friend and mentor Jon Dorflinger with his programming of educational films for children and teens through his company, the Saratoga Film Academy.

For the past few years, Fox has worked as Dorflinger’s writing assistant on his various projects, and Dorflinger has remained confident in her ability to fully fulfill this role.

She’s very bright, says Dorflinger. She thinks carefully about what she wants to share in terms of creativity and everything she shares is very relevant. She has a very good understanding of history and scriptwriting, which is why I wanted to work with her.

Fox was ready to bring anything to the Los Angeles studio, even if it meant venturing into uncharted territory.

I’ve never lived in LA, she says. I had never been to Los Angeles until last summer when I came here to work. It’s a different world and it’s exciting to finally be in the space I’ve imagined myself in for a long time.

Being from Saratoga and moving to Los Angeles to pursue similar interests himself, Dorflinger is happy to see a fellow Saratogian excel.

It’s always great to see someone from our hometown be able to pursue their dreams and move to a big city like that, whether it’s New York or Los Angeles, Dorflinger said.

And chasing her dreams is what Fox intends to do while keeping an open and realistic mindset about where she could land a job in the competitive film industry.

Luckily, the budding screenwriter has explored many different avenues during her time at Stanford and found several areas of study that intrigue her.

Fox started out as an English student, but realized she didn’t want to pursue analytical literature, so she switched to science, another subject that absorbed her growing up. Fox tried her hand at physics, but found she didn’t want to be an engineer, so she changed once again and landed on philosophy of science and it stuck.

It’s a less technical approach to science, which I think was perfect for me because I can still nurture that passion while learning it through a humanities lens. A lot of what I learn in my major inspires what I write, Fox said.

Naturally, she chose a minor in film and media studies, as well as a minor in screenwriting.

I became much more aware of my wants and needs, Fox said. I’ve become much more aware of the genres I’m interested in exploring. I think the characters I write too have become much more developed as I’ve gotten older and gained more life experience. I think my writing in general has grown to reflect my life experience and a lot of maturing that must have come with full college. I’m definitely not the person I was when I first went to Stanford.

Dorflinger has seen Fox blaze a trail, something he encourages his students to do from the start.

If you are really passionate about this field [the film industry] and want to get into it, it’s important to identify what aspect of the industry you want to be a part of, he said. There is the creative side, there is the physical side, the production side. If you want to be an artist, like a writer, an actor, a director, a producer, then you want to decide that as soon as possible because that’s the path you want to go down.

Fox walked the stage for Stanford’s graduation ceremony last June, but is on track to officially complete her degree in December.

Looking back on how far she’s come and where she’s headed next, Fox recognizes the mindset that helped her succeed.

I would say have patience and passion, and never forget the value of those two things, she said. I know I kind of applied for this internship on a whim because a professor recommended it to me, and I’m so happy with where I am now.

I think you never know, and you have to apply yourself to everything, Fox said. It can get super daunting. I’ve applied to probably 100 different opportunities since I was in college and only got a handful. But I think patience, passion and application to everything are the keys.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: News, News, Saratoga Springs