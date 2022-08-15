Bollywood actresses | Returning Movies





Take a look at these Bollywood actresses who are having a big comeback in their 50s with their performance.

There are some very famous Bollywood actresses who have taken a break from acting due to family, personal or other reasons. Actresses are also often told that they have fewer years to succeed and face many disadvantages that their male counterparts do not have in their quest. Bollywood has seen amazing returns from female stars, indicating that society is steadily moving towards a more diverse future and people love their performance. Take a look at these Bollywood actresses who are having a big comeback in their 50s with their performance. 1. Madhuri said After the 2000s, Madhuri Dixit’s career took a short break. Recently, the actor has acted in a number of films and television productions, including Abhishek Varman’s “Kalank”. Along with Sanjay Dutt and Total Dhamaal, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and the pre-independence British era. The Fame Game is Madhuri Dixit’s first OTT appearance. Famous Bollywood performer Anamika Anand, whose life and layers are revealed during the eight-episode series, is played with ease by actor Aaja Nachle. The Fame Game explores the glitz and hardships of Anamika Anand’s life while navigating the various roles she plays off-screen. 2. Taboo We love how she kills her style and keeps herself in shape at this age. The famous actress frequently receives questions about how she stays so young. It gives stimulating performance, which we love and appreciate. In addition to her roles as a policewoman in Drishyam (2015) and a killer in Andhadhun, Tabu went on to star in the horror comedies Golmaal Again (2017) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). (2018). ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (2022), Tabu’s first collaboration with Aneez Bazmee, featured another powerful performance from her. A decent boy, Tabu’s web series, marked its debut on the OTT platform with actor Ishaan Khattar. 3. Juhi Chawla Juhi Chawal is one of the most handsome and versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. Chawla’s latest films include I Am and Sardar Saab. Juhi Chawla is set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s new web series, Friday Night Plan. Juhi Chawla, who was last seen in Rishi Kapoor Sharmaji’s film Namkeen (2021). Next, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming web series titled “Friday Night Plan”. Don’t Miss: 3 Janhvi Kapoor Looks to Inspire Your Trendy and Glamorous Monsoon Wardrobe 4. Manisha Koirala Manisha Koirala was last seen in the movie Prassthanam. She has directed many diverse films and web series and the latest reports suggest that her next venture will be another unique one. She filmed for a project with OTT giant Netflix named Maska. She was the film’s premiere alongside Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani. Don’t Miss: Boost Your Bodycon Dress Game Like Kriti Sanon 5. Neena Gupta Neena Gupta has proven at every stage of her life that life isn’t meant to be contained in a cage of rules. She is a woman who dared to defy expectations and who is still in charge of the industry at the age of 62, whether through the types of films she makes or openly discussing her emotions at Bollywood. Mulk and The Last Color are two of Neena Gupta’s most recent films. She recently appeared in the Netflix original movie, Masaba Masaba. She regularly appears wearing some of the hottest outfits and serves as a model for her daughter Masaba Gupta’s designs. Did you enjoy reading this article? Share your impressions with us on our Facebook page. For more stories like this, stay tuned to HerZindagi! Did you like this article? Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

