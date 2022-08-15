Better Call Saul original actor Jeff the Cab Driver comments on the redesign

The important role of Jeff the taxi driver on You better call Saul is one of the few roles in breaking Bad franchise to undergo an overhaul, making it divisive for some die-hard fans. Through You better call Saul and the movie related to the series, The paththere were special appearances of very minor characters seen in breaking Bad with the same actors reprising their roles, serving as fun Easter eggs. This may have made the situation even more shocking for some fans when Pat Healy was introduced as an all-new Jeff in Season 6 after previous appearances by Don Harvey in the role in seasons 4 and 5.

After the new episodes of Jeff aired, a common complaint among You better call Saul fan talk is that the casting change was a big disappointment. This isn’t so much a criticism of Healy or his acting skills as a glaring inconsistency in a franchise that otherwise pays very close attention to the finer details. Physically, Healy doesn’t look much like Harvey, and it’s fair to say that the two actors also took a different approach to how they portray Jeff. Some viewers even said they didn’t realize at first that he was supposed to be the same character.

Despite the chatter on social media, Healy managed to win over many viewers with her portrayal of the role, although some people were initially confused. For his part, Harvey also praised Healy in the role, referring to Jeff’s new performance as the recast’s silver understudy. Taking to Twitter, Harvey noted how disappointed he was not to return as Jeff, while filming HBO. We own this town at the time of production, but continued to say kind words about Healy.





“Thanks for all the feedback on my Jeff in BCS-4&5,” Harvey wrote. “Disappointed I couldn’t return for Season 6 due to scheduling conflicts. The positive is that the wonderfully talented Pat Healy put his own mark on the role. Great job Pat.”

Pat Healy brings something different to Jeff

In the You better call Saul Insider Podcast, co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould addressed the casting change. He explained that the breaking Bad the team had always been lucky when it came to cast availability, but when it came time to shoot the back half of Season 6 of You better call Saul, Don Harvey was off the table due to contractual obligations to his HBO series. To find their new Jeff, the team returned to the original audition tapes for the role, returning to Pat Healy. Ultimately, Gould is happy with how the show went with the new cast member.





“We were very sad,” Gould said of the redesign. “We didn’t know what to do. Then our brilliant cast members said, ‘Why don’t you take a look at the original auditions for this role? And there was Pat. It would have been a different series of episodes with Don. I think Pat is fantastic. I love what Pat is doing with this role.”

Although Jeff’s role was memorable and meaningful, it was still quite limited, as Gould also explained. Because Harvey only spoke in one scene at the start of Season 5, Gould hoped fans would be willing to accept the cast change, perhaps especially since Healy had so much more screen time than Harvey.

“To be fair, Don is also a great actor, but also to be fair to us, he really only had one talking scene. So hopefully the audience will follow along,” Gould said.





The series finale of You better call Saul arrives August 15 on AMC and AMC+.