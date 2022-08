PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 8/12/22 (‘Indiana Jones’ Artifacts, Haunted Mansion Adornments, The Hollywood Tower Hotel Tervis, etc.)

Hooray for Hollywood! Today we’re here at Disney’s Hollywood Studios hunting down all the new stuff. Without further ado, let’s go. The best time to come to the park is first thing in the morning. We like to come early because it’s cooler and everyone is running to their first attraction of the day. Let’s go shopping! In The Darkroom, “The Muppets” magnet was available with Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and Walter. Now you can be part of the glitz and glitz of Hollywood with The Hollywood Tower Hotel Tervis mug. This stainless steel Tervis tumbler features the Hollywood Tower Hotel logo and red, black and gold stripes representing the bellhops’ uniforms. Two new Haunted Mansion light-up ornaments were available in Celebrity 5 and 10. This ornament features the Hatbox ghost and lights up. The light passes from his head to the hatbox. This ornament features the three hitchhiking ghosts in a doom buggy and also lights up. A Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Ear Headband featuring the Enchanted Tiki Room was available from Disney & Co. This ear headband is a limited release and the 5th of 12 in the monthly series. “Indiana Jones” Artifacts are now available for purchase from Keystone Clothiers. Artifacts include a Fertility Idol, a Sankara Stone, the Holy Grail, and the Crystal Skull. A hoodie featuring Miguel and Hector from “Coco” is now available in Legends of Hollywood. For more information on booking your next trip with our official sponsoring travel agent, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.voyage. We found two sleeveless tank tops in Once Upon a Time featuring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. has added three seasonal drinks to its menu. You can now get a Pumpkin Pie Latte, Caramel Apple Chai Latter, and Pumpkin Game Changer for a limited time. “We invite you if you dare to come aboard because in tonight’s episode you are the star and that elevator goes straight to… the twilight zone.” In Galaxy’s Edge, an Aurebesh Translation Guide keychain is now available. The keyring includes the entire Aurebesh alphabet and translation guide. In Creature Stall we found a set of galactic creatures. This set includes six figures, Mynock, two Porgs, Bogling and two Kowakian Monkey Lizards. In Tatooine Traders, a new Grogu Pajama Set is available. This set includes a long-sleeved t-shirt and sleep pants with artwork inspired by “The Mandalorian.” We hope you enjoyed following our day! For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, Facebookand instagram.

