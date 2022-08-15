Anonymous Batgirl actor calls WBD boss a ‘fool’ for canceling film





An anonymous actor from Warner Bros. and DC Films bat girl shared their thoughts on the film’s abrupt cancellation, calling the Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, from “Fool”. The actor released a statement in response to a IndieWire column detailing the studio’s decision to shelve bat girl. “The multiple streaming channels and their vague guarantees seem anything but safe,” the actor wrote in a statement obtained by The Direct. “I’m very offended by what happened and feel very bad for the directors and Leslie Grace, who has been great to work with, and all the technicians.” RELATED: REPORT: The Batgirl Crew Learned About the DCEU Movie’s Cancellation on Social Media “It was a huge and rewarding challenge to make this film during Covid and during the cold weather in Glasgow,” the statement continued. “None of these things matter to a fool like [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav]. His cowardice is breathtaking. I’m glad I was able to participate and wish the best to everyone involved – with the exception of the costumes from Warner Brothers. But they are all replaced sooner rather than later.” Warner Bros. Batgirl shelf Warner Bros. sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry when the company opted to put its upcoming DC movie on hold bat girl, which would have premiered on HBO Max. At the time of its cancellation, the film’s cost was estimated to be between $70 million and $100 million. According to sources inside the studio, the decision to remove BatgirI was “not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by a desire for the studio’s slate of DC features to be on a blockbuster scale”. RELATED: The DCEU Killing Batgirl Highlights a Terrifying Double Standard During a second quarter earnings call on August 4, Zaslav indicated that part of the reasoning behind bat girlThe cancellation was to “protect the DC brand”. “We’re not going to release a movie until it’s ready,” Zaslav said. “We’re not going to release a movie to make a quarter and we’re not going to release a movie unless we believe in it. … The goal is to grow the DC brand, to grow the DC characters but also, our job is to protect the DC brand. And that’s what we’re going to do.” He also revealed that the company has come up with a 10-year plan for the future of DC movies, similar to what Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige did with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The confirmed cast of bat girl included Leslie Grace in the title role, JK Simmons as James Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly. Michael Keaton was destined to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman after his first appearance as the Dark Knight in Tim Burton Batman (1989) and Return of Batman (1992). Test audiences for bat girl reportedly compared the superhero movie to a “bad TV episode”, although they praised Leslie Grace’s performance as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. Globally, bat girl was reportedly described as “a low-stakes superhero origin story with flair and strong performances”.

Source: IndieWireGoing through The Direct

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/anonymous-batgirl-actor-calls-wbd-boss-imbecile-cancel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos