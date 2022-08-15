Connect with us

Entertainment

Elizabeth Hurleys’ Son Damian With Mystery Woman In Bikini – Hollywood Life

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 




See the gallery

Emily Ratajkowski sunbathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, California. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sun hat. She was sipping a beer while relaxing with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON EXCLUSIVE Photo by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Global rights
EXCLUSIVE: Irina Shayk pictured in a green bikini in ibiza as she bathed with a large group of friends celebrating her friend Riccardo Tisci's birthday at the Six Senses resort. 04 August 2022 Pictured: Irina Shayk. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA883852_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Forte dei Marmi, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 33-year-old American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens shows off her amazing beach physique while enjoying a summer vacation with her sister Stella in Italy. Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens BACKGRID USA JULY 30, 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Photopress / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Images Containing Children , please Pixelate face before posting*
Image credit: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurleythe son, Damien Hurley, was certainly having fun during his summer vacation in Portofino, Italy. The 20-year-old model was spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman in a bikini on Saturday, August 13. Wrapping his arms around the redhead beauty, who was rocking a turquoise two-piece, Damian was all smiles before stripping down to his bathing suit and diving into the coastal waters.

Damien Hurley was spotted with a mystery woman in Italy in August 2022. (MEGA)

While Damian and his gorgeous acquaintance relationship are unclear at this point, the young heartbreaker shares many snaps with her on his Instagram, although she is never tagged. The rest of his posts are mostly jaw-dropping photos of Damien in his best modeling shots.

The Briton hunk has also followed in his mother’s unflinching footsteps in the acting world, as Elizabeth has quite a few credits under her belt, including Austin Powers: The International Mystery Man and Bedazzled. Damian, whom Elizabeth shared with the late businessman Steve Bingmade his acting debut in 2016 with a small role on his mother’s show, The Royals. He appeared during Seasons 3 and 4 as Hansel von Liechtenstein, the Crown Prince of Liechtenstein.

Damien Hurley enjoyed the trip to Portofino in August 2022. (MEGA)

Damian and Elizabeth are quite close, and no doubt have become even more so after the tragic deaths of his father and his ex Steve in 2020. The wealthy producer and philanthropist committed suicide at the age of 55 in Los Angeles. I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us, Elizabeth wrote at the time. It’s a terrible end, she continues. Last year, we became close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news, and I thank everyone for their beautiful messages.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who reached out in the wake of the devastating news, Damian wrote after his father’s death. I try to answer as many of you as possible, but please know that I will always remember your kindness. It is a very strange and confusing time and I am immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/08/14/elizabeth-hurley-son-damian-bikini-mystery-woman-photos/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: