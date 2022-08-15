Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on acting, aging and activism

This story originally aired on April 24, 2022.

In “Grace and Frankie,” Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are two feisty octogenarians who see old age not as a death sentence, but as a victory lap. On the show, the two women only became friends after their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) revealed they were in love with each other and were getting married. The hilarity ensues, but the humanity of the series endures.

Fonda said: “Women who have faced terrible things have both told us that watching ‘Grace and Frankie’ kept their heads above water, gave them hope.”

Tomlin and Fonda are actually great friends in real life, but they’re not exactly like the women in the play. For example, Fonda doesn’t drink as much as Grace.

“Have you quit drinking?” asked correspondent Tracy Smith.

“And here’s why: it’s because even with a drink, like, if I had a martini tonight, I’d be down tomorrow,” Fonda replied. “Now that wasn’t true when I was younger. But as I get older, I think alcohol affects you differently. And I only have so many tomorrows left. I don’t want to be at half mast for any of them. them !”

“Grace and Frankie” premiered in 2015 and just wrapped up its seventh and final season, making it the longest-running original series to ever air on Netflix.

To watch a trailer for the latest episodes of “Grace and Frankie”, click on the player below:

Smith asked, “Did any of you imagine that at this point in your life you would have a regular gig like this?”

“No, I didn’t,” Tomlin said. “I was ready to hit the road again!”

In the 70s, Tomlin’s road number was his widely acclaimed one-man show, “Appearing Nightly.” When Fonda went to see him, she had just started working on a movie idea that would become “9 to 5.”

Smith asked, “What did you think watching Lily on stage?”

“I fell in love,” Fonda said. “I mean, I was blown away. And when I left the theater that night, I was like, ‘I’m not going to make a movie about secretaries unless Lily Tomlin is in it.'”

And we know how it happened. But you might not know that Tomlin quit after the first day of filming; “I just said, ‘You have to let me out of the movie, you don’t have to pay me anything.’ I thought I was just awful. I said, ‘I’m just going to ruin the movie.’And then I saw the second day dailies – because he couldn’t write the diaries fast enough – and then I thought, “Well, I’m pretty good, I’m fine now. I think I’ll just keep it gone!'”

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, stars of the Netflix series ‘Grace and Frankie’. CBS News



They’ve been friends ever since, together on set and sometimes on the protest lines. In 2019, the couple, who both have a long history of social activism, were arrested together on the steps of the US Capitol during a climate change protest.

According to Fonda, political activism is in his blood. “I think a lot of that comes from my dad,” she said. “You know, as an actor, he either played an underdog or he played people who stood up for the underdog. It was, like, in his DNA. He didn’t like bullies. He believed we had to we fight for people who were less fortunate. And, you know, I inherited that from him.

“Is it in your DNA too?”

“Hm-hmm.”

Off-screen, Henry Fonda was said to be an extremely private man, and Jane said she inherited that too: “I’m my father’s daughter. I could be in a car with him for three hours, and he I wouldn’t. I don’t say a word. So, you know, it’s hard for me to be social. It’s very hard for me to go to parties and stuff. I’m not from comfortable. So no excuse to be alone – “

“You like this?”

“Yeah.”

“Are you forcing yourself out?

“Kind of, yeah. And when I go out, I tend to find a corner and stay in one place all night.”

But she always seems to show up when she’s needed. In fact, Fonda started making her famous workout tapes to raise money for causes she believed in. She recalled: “I thought, ‘Well, maybe I should start a company that will fund what we’re trying to do. And I had a very smart friend who said, “Never go into a business you don’t understand. But there was one thing I knew, which was exercise.”

She has sold nearly 17 million copies of her “feel the burn” tapes and donated most of her profits.

In fact, she still does. “She does this, she gives all her money,” Tomlin said. “I mean, [her] jacket: I’ve seen that at least ten times!”

Yet Fonda’s life of exercise had benefits beyond mere financial fact; at 84, she looks great. In fact, they both do.

Fonda said: “I’m super aware that I’m closer to death. And it doesn’t really bother me that much. What bothers me is that my body is, you know, basically not mine! My knees aren’t mine, my hips aren’t mine, my shoulder isn’t mine. here at the top.”

The truth is, what makes Jane and Lily (and “Grace and Frankie”) work is that, fake joints and all, they seem so real.

“The thing is, if you’re alive and relatively healthy in old age — I mean, I’m almost 85,” Fonda said. “The fact that I’m still alive and working, wow, what if I don’t have my old joints anymore? And I can’t ski, bike or run anymore? Uh. You know, my dad had six years younger than I am when he died, and he seemed so old. So, you know, it’s not age, in terms of numbers; the timeline is not that important. It is health. You know you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85 years old. Health !”

“It’s beautifully said,” said Smith, who turned to Tomlin: “Why are you laughing?”

“I just like to hear him talk!” she answered.



For more information:



Story produced by John D’Amelio. Publisher: Steven Tyler.



See also:



Jane Fonda 54 pictures