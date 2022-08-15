Entertainment
Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards Full List of Winners
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Janelle James has learned a hard truth about the gimmicky awards shows at the August 13 Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards: They don’t let you know if you’re going to win in advance. Picking up her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy, she was stunned to discover that the actors’ reactions on stage are unplanned. I really thought you find out you win ahead of time, and the actors just go ohhhh! thing, she said. I was, like, having dinner and everything. I was chill! James won for her role as lead Ava Coleman on Abbott Elementary, one of the great successes of the 2021/2022 season. The show won 4 HCA awards including Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy and Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy. A full list of winners is below. But no one even came close to winning the most shocked award. This trophy belongs to James.
Best Game Show
Celebrity family feud
Best Reality Show or Contest Series on the Broadcast Network
Lego masters
Best Television Movie Live on a Broadcast Network or Cable
The survivor
Best Writing in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series, or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus, mysterious monkeys
Best Direction in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series, or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus, mysterious monkeys
Best Direction in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry, 701N
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary Series or Non-Fiction Series
We need to talk about Cosby
Best Documentary Television Movie on Broadcast Network or Cable
At the End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock
Best Broadcast Network or Animated Cable or TV Movie Series
rick and morty
Best Cable Reality Show or Contest Series
RuPauls Drag Race
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series or Talk Series
A dark lady sketch show
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series or Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Giancarlo Esposito, You better call Saul
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Rhea Seehorn, You better call Saul
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Henry Winkler, barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary School
Best Direction in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Karyn Kusama, yellow jackets, Pilot
Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
And Fogelman, It’s us, The train
Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, Pilot
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Bob Odenkerk, You better call Saul
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Melanie Lynskey, yellow jackets
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Bill Hader, barry
Best Actor in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: A History of American Crime
Best Cable Series, Drama
Tie: You Better Call Saul and Succession
Best Cable Series, Comedy
What we do in the shadows
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or Anthology
The White Lotus
Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy
Abbott Elementary School
Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama
It’s us
Special Honor Awards
TV breakout star: Quinta Brunson
Television Icon Award: Giancarlo Esposito
Virtuoso Prize: mandy moore
Sources
2/ https://www.vulture.com/2022/08/hollywood-critics-association-tv-awards-full-winners-list.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- US actor Anne Heche to be taken off life support 9 days after car crash August 14, 2022
- Press Release | Press Release | Newsroom August 14, 2022
- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits the Kermadec Islands, Moscow August 14, 2022
- Trump seeks return of documents seized by FBI August 14, 2022
- PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath recall ‘inhuman chapter in Indian history’ August 14, 2022