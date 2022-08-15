Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards Full List of Winners





Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Janelle James has learned a hard truth about the gimmicky awards shows at the August 13 Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards: They don’t let you know if you’re going to win in advance. Picking up her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy, she was stunned to discover that the actors’ reactions on stage are unplanned. I really thought you find out you win ahead of time, and the actors just go ohhhh! thing, she said. I was, like, having dinner and everything. I was chill! James won for her role as lead Ava Coleman on Abbott Elementary, one of the great successes of the 2021/2022 season. The show won 4 HCA awards including Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy and Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy. A full list of winners is below. But no one even came close to winning the most shocked award. This trophy belongs to James. MAKES ALL MY WEEK pic.twitter.com/yERCSy3b3g — s (@chastwinss) August 14, 2022 Best Game Show

Celebrity family feud Best Reality Show or Contest Series on the Broadcast Network

Lego masters Best Television Movie Live on a Broadcast Network or Cable

The survivor Best Writing in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus, mysterious monkeys Best Direction in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus, mysterious monkeys Best Direction in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry, 701N Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary Series or Non-Fiction Series

We need to talk about Cosby Best Documentary Television Movie on Broadcast Network or Cable

At the End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock Best Broadcast Network or Animated Cable or TV Movie Series

rick and morty Best Cable Reality Show or Contest Series

RuPauls Drag Race Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series or Talk Series

A dark lady sketch show Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, You better call Saul Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Rhea Seehorn, You better call Saul Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Henry Winkler, barry Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary School Best Direction in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Karyn Kusama, yellow jackets, Pilot Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

And Fogelman, It’s us, The train Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, Pilot Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Bob Odenkerk, You better call Saul Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Melanie Lynskey, yellow jackets Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, barry Best Actor in a Limited Broadcast or Cable, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: A History of American Crime Best Cable Series, Drama

Tie: You Better Call Saul and Succession Best Cable Series, Comedy

What we do in the shadows Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or Anthology

The White Lotus Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

Abbott Elementary School Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

It’s us Special Honor Awards

TV breakout star: Quinta Brunson

Television Icon Award: Giancarlo Esposito

Virtuoso Prize: mandy moore

