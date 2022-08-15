Karan Johar Slams ‘Boycott Bollywood’ Trend, Calls It ‘Ridiculous’ Amid ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Row

Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha out in theaters this weekend amid boycott calls on all social media of a user section.

The second release of the week, Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan also faced these boycott calls on a slightly lower level.

Now that Laal Singh Chaddha posted, trolls now want to boycott Vikram Veda because one of its stars, Hrithik Roshan, gave his support to star Aamir Khan and praised the film asking his fans and followers to watch it on the big screen. And also because Saif Ali Khan plays the main role in it.



Aamir Khan Productions

In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar was asked about his views on this trend of Boycott Bollywood movies and if he was confused by it.

Karan criticized the trend and told Sidhdharth Kannan I find it ridiculous. I’m like, please can we boycott boycott. I mean I don’t understand. I think the country should be the most positive because we are a great nation. And we need to feel love, positivity and happiness for us to be a stronger nation. And I really wish and I want to put that in the universe. I’m bothered by hate because I don’t like that emotion.

Check out the clip below from 9:24 a.m.:

Currently hosting the highly successful seventh season of his controversial chat show Coffee with Karan, the filmmaker has a number of releases in the coming weeks.

His co-production liger Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson will be released on August 25, 2022.



Dharma Productions

And on September 9, Ayan Mukerji director Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Nagarjuna will be released.

The mythological fantasy is billed as the greatest Indian film ever made and will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a big cameo.