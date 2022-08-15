McLeod’s Daughters actor Marshall Napier dies aged 70





New Zealand veteran actor Marshall Napier has died aged 70. Photo / NZ OnScreen

McLeod’s Daughters actor Marshall Napier has died aged 70, after a short battle with brain cancer. The Wellington-born comedian, who starred in a string of New Zealand and Australian TV shows and films over the years, died on Sunday surrounded by his family. His daughter, McLeod’s Daughters star Jessica Napier announced the sad news on social media. “It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my beautiful father Marshall Napier. After a short and intense battle with brain cancer, he left us this morning. He was peaceful and surrounded by his family,” said writes Jessica on Instagram. “Dad, you are one of a kind and I can’t even fathom what the world will be like without you. Your charisma and charm were second to none. Your creativity and intellect inspired me. I love you so much and I feel completely lost without you. I’m glad you can fly away without pain or confusion.” Marshall Napier forged a successful acting career playing strong supporting roles in a string of Kiwi and Aussie dramas and TV movies. His many credits include The Governor, Goodbye Pork Pie, Came a Hot Friday, Blue Heelers, Babe and Water Rats. One of Napier’s final roles was as a Northland farmer grappling with the death of his wife in the 2019 film Bellbird. Northspur, his latest film, will be released later this year. Napier played Harry Ryan in McLeod’s Daughters for five years from 2001. Had the chance to work with the amazing Marshall Napier on City Homicide. Me as a young punk, him as a cunning old fox. The odd couple. I didn’t know how lucky I was. — Daniel MacPherson (@DanMacPherson) August 14, 2022 Vale the Grand Marshal Napier. You helped me as a young man more than you will ever know. X —Anthony Hayes (@theanthonyhayes) August 14, 2022 Other Australian showbiz stars paid tribute to the actor. Doctor Doctor actor Rodger Corser wrote of Jessica’s post, “What a commanding presence he was on screen and on stage. Always loved working with your dad, drier spirit you couldn’t find. “ Packed to the Rafters actress Rebecca Gibney said, “I’m sorry for your loss, Jess. Marshall was such a handsome man and such a great actor.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/mcleods-daughters-actor-marshall-napier-dies-aged-70/HQGINUPXKJA5QIDQF6QYVW7VBQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos