‘Empathy’ is ‘considered offensive’: Bill Maher explains how Hollywood cast awakening is destroying liberalism

“Real Time” host Bill Maher introduced a “new rule” on his show Friday that Hollywood casting directors must stop listening to the woke “casting police.”

Maher contextualized his segment around the new trend of people apologizing or being called upon to apologize for roles “which they call appropriation,” he said in a clip. share on Youtube. He started with the example of James Franco who was asked to play Fidel Castro, whereas announcement by deadline in August.

John Leguizamo has spoken out against Franco’s casting, calling on people to boycott the film because Franco isn’t Latino, Maher explained, before noting that Leguizamo is Colombian-American but played a Venetian in the adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”. Maher noted several other roles portrayed by Leguizamo that did not match his ethnicity, but he performed them anyway.

“Appropriating sounds like an unforgivable sin until you remember that this is comedy. That’s why acting jobs are called roles,” Maher told the audience. He used several examples of straight white male actors playing gay and trans roles, for which they were once celebrated.

He noted that many actors choose to keep their personal lives private in order to allow audiences to suspend their reality while watching them on TV and in movies. The fact that only gay actors play gay roles would force many men and women to reveal parts of their lives they don’t want to see in public, Maher said. (RELATED: ‘All They Do Is Signal Virtue’: The Daily Caller’s Kay Smythe Says Politicians Are ‘Failed Actors’ Seeking Popularity)