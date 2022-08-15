Entertainment
‘Empathy’ is ‘considered offensive’: Bill Maher explains how Hollywood cast awakening is destroying liberalism
“Real Time” host Bill Maher introduced a “new rule” on his show Friday that Hollywood casting directors must stop listening to the woke “casting police.”
Maher contextualized his segment around the new trend of people apologizing or being called upon to apologize for roles “which they call appropriation,” he said in a clip. share on Youtube. He started with the example of James Franco who was asked to play Fidel Castro, whereas announcement by deadline in August.
John Leguizamo has spoken out against Franco’s casting, calling on people to boycott the film because Franco isn’t Latino, Maher explained, before noting that Leguizamo is Colombian-American but played a Venetian in the adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”. Maher noted several other roles portrayed by Leguizamo that did not match his ethnicity, but he performed them anyway.
“Appropriating sounds like an unforgivable sin until you remember that this is comedy. That’s why acting jobs are called roles,” Maher told the audience. He used several examples of straight white male actors playing gay and trans roles, for which they were once celebrated.
He noted that many actors choose to keep their personal lives private in order to allow audiences to suspend their reality while watching them on TV and in movies. The fact that only gay actors play gay roles would force many men and women to reveal parts of their lives they don’t want to see in public, Maher said. (RELATED: ‘All They Do Is Signal Virtue’: The Daily Caller’s Kay Smythe Says Politicians Are ‘Failed Actors’ Seeking Popularity)
“[Actors] try to keep their private life private so we don’t think about their real life when we see them in a movie that tries to transport us to a different world,” Maher said. “Could you really look at this actress now and not think about the lawsuit. Should she just play shit in bed now? Maher went on to show a photo of actress Amber Heard on the stand during her high-profile trial against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.
“And that’s frankly typical of so much awakening that doesn’t build on liberalism, it undoes it,” Maher noted. You can watch his full comments on his new rule, “F*ck tha Casting Police” here:
Sources
2/ https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/14/bill-maher-wokeness-hollywood-casting/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Trump calls on FBI to return ‘privileged’ documents seized at Mar-a-Lago August 15, 2022
- “All white and the Rolls. Russ just called you broke men” August 15, 2022
- New US intelligence assessment finds al-Qaeda ‘has not reconstituted its presence in Afghanistan’ August 15, 2022
- Jokowi hints at threat of global crisis on Scout’s 61st birthday: National Okezone August 15, 2022
- Entertainment News Roundup: YouTube plans to launch streaming video service – WSJ; US actress Anne Heche dies after being taken off life support – Daily Mail and more August 15, 2022