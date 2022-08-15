EP Teases a ‘Reckoning’ for Kanan – Hollywood Life





Image credit: STARZ

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is back for its highly anticipated second season (with an early renewal for Season 3). After the shocking events of the Season 1 finale, Season 2 picks up following all the chaos. Raq ordered Kanan to kill Howard, who also happens to be his father, but Howard is still alive and still carries his and Raq’s secret with him.

showrunner Sasha Penn spoken EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on how Raq and Kanans’ relationship will evolve in Season 2 with this game-changing secret hanging over their heads. Sascha admitted that this secrecy will eventually come out and there will be a settling of accounts. He also weighed in on Jukebox’s complicated relationship with his mother and Howards’ legacy. Read our Q&A below:

Following what happened with Howard and what Raq expects from Kanan at this point, where does Kanan and Raqs relationship go in Season 2?

Sasha Penn: I think that’s the central focus in a way of season 2 because I think what’s starting to happen is that Kanan is starting to have doubts about his mother, and an integral part of that. To have doubts about his mother is that he has doubts about himself because he existed in the context of his mother all his life. She has been his North Star and son for so long that all of a sudden learning that his mother may not be who he thought he was is really hard and shocking for him and really forces him to try to figure out who he is also just Kanan rather than Raq’s son.

And with that comes the whole Howard element of it all. Will Kannan find out this season that Howard is his father?

Sasha Penn: I don’t want to say too much, but what I would say is that the secrets we have fester and simmer until they can’t anymore, and then they come out unexpectedly. I think what we can expect in Season 2 is that this secret will feature prominently throughout the season. It is something that, at some point, must be taken into account.

At the end of the season finale, neither of them knew that Howard was still alive. Does Raq understand how bad this could be for her?

Sasha Penn: She does. She begins to guess. Not only as a business woman, but also as a mother, which is the requirement for being a parent. You constantly question yourself. There are seeds of doubt that have been planted for her. They’re kind of walking that tightrope, the two of them, all season long. Each of them doesn’t want to give up too much, and at the same time tries to say something they can’t say because they don’t know what it means if they say it. It’s quite explosive, and I think at the end of the season, it explodes.

What does Marvin and Jukebox’s relationship look like in Season 2 after that devastating showdown at the end of last season?

Sasha Penn: It’s damaged in a really deep way. I think the question we’re wrestling with in Season 2 is whether she’s damaged beyond repair, whether the two can ever have some kind of healing. It’s a big part of Marvins’ journey through the second season trying to figure out if he can redeem himself. And for Jukebox, it’s about whether she can forgive her father for something that I would say is probably unforgivable. It’s a real journey that they both go on in the second season, and most of the time it’s a parallel journey.

Jukebox’s mother also enters the scene, played by LaToya Luckett. How does this relationship between Jukebox and his mother begin?

Sasha Penn: Obviously Jukebox is looking for something. She is looking for some sort of adult in her life that she can love, trust and believe in. She finds her mother and has to see if it’s the best idea. But I’ll tell you this: it’s brilliantly done by LaToya Luckett. She is spectacular.

Howard was already staring his death in the face with leukemia. But now that he nearly died at the hands of his own son, what impact does the shooting have on him and how he sees life?

Sasha Penn: He’s starting to think about his legacy in a way, and thematically that’s a big part of the second season. Because what Howard begins to realize after this brush with death is that he doesn’t have much. His life on some level has been nothing more than his job. He begins to wonder what he will leave behind. He begins to wonder what impact he really had on this world and on this earth. I think once you start thinking along these lines, once you start asking yourself these existential questions, the answers you get are hard and difficult. During the second season, that’s what he asks himself: what is my heritage? What am I leaving behind?