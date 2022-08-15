Austin Butler could be nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars





Celebrities Although the official nominees for the most important awards in the film industry are still a few months away, Austin Butler seems to be the strong contender for Best Actor at the Oscars. Here we tell you all the reasons why. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.Austin Butler at the handprint ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley.

Eight months from the 95th Academy Awards, Austin Butler is the great candidate to win the Best Actor Award. According to some media, the critics and the Academy already have some of the actors who will go for the award, such as Butler and Brendan Fraserwhich would be in competition with his last film The whale. Will Smith was the last winner of the Best Actor award after a rather chaotic gala, due to his fight with the comedian and actor Chris Rockfollowing an unfortunate joke made by the presenter in reference to his wife’s hair, Jada Pinkett Smithwho suffers from alopecia. The following Oscars is set to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on March 12, 2023. So we’ll be seeing several big names hitting the glamorous red carpet again in a very short time. Austin Butler could win an Oscar for ‘Elvis’ Austin Butler is about to get her first Oscar nomination and not only for his interpretation of Elvis Presley in the critically acclaimed biopic. There are several reasons why it seems to be a critical favorite and the next Best actor winner. First of all, Elvis is directed by one of the most acclaimed directors in the film industry: Baz Luhrmann. It wouldn’t be the first time one of the director’s projects has been nominated for an Oscar. Two of his most famous films won eight nominations at the 2001 ceremony. One was Romeo and Julietfeaturing Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danishand the other was red Millfeaturing Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. On the other hand, it is common knowledge that the Academy likes biographical films. In the past five years, only ten such films have been nominated for Best Picture. Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman are two of them. The first rewarded Rami Malek Best Actor Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury. Butler is a favorite for his near perfect performance as the king of rock. Her movements, body language and accent made the biopic one of the most acclaimed of the year. During the Cannes Film Festival, the whole team received a standing ovation for 12 minutes. “If Austin Butler doesn’t win an Oscar, I’ll be furious,” said Lisa Mariedaughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, after seeing the film.

