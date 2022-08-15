Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kanye West comes after the deaths of Pete Davidson, Anne Heche and more





This week in Hollywood was more tasteless than most. From lukewarm releases to headlines filled with deaths and court cases, Hollywood slept on the wrong side of the bed for a week. The most exciting trailer of the week was Discovery’s Armie Hammer documentary The House of Hammer. The trailer featured shocking moments as alleged victims who filed assault allegations against the actor made an appearance and detailed the abuse they faced while in a relationship with the Call’s star. Me By Your Name. Hammer’s mother also appeared onscreen and hinted at the revelation of the decades-old evil behind the Hammer family. Keep reading to find out what happened in Hollywood this week. Cover of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard Fans were thrilled when it was reported that the new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was set to recreate the frenzy of the monumental libel trial after Johnny Depp won the case with a jury that declared Heard responsible for defaming Johnny with his Washington Post Op-ed. Kanye West threatens Pete Davidson Following rumors that Kim Kardashian had broken up with Pete Davidson, Kanye West took to Instagram to post an image from a newspaper that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28.” Although netizens initially took West’s reaction as confirmation of the rumors, they later called out the rapper for his insensitive and inappropriate post given that Kim was divorced. Anne Heche died Hollywood was in mourning on Saturday when it was announced the actress had been declared brain dead after a week of unconsciousness. Heche had crashed his car into a Los Angeles home, resulting in his immediate hospitalization and eventual death. Will Smith gets spotted on a date On Saturday, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted stepping out for lunch in Malibu, as it was the first time the duo had been seen together since Smith slammed comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after joking about Jada’s autoimmune disease. Last month, Smith shared a formal apology for his actions and it looks like following his public address about the situation, the actor is ready to come out of hibernation. READ ALSO Kourtney Kardashian becomes a ‘tour wife’ as she and hubby Travis Barker take their romance on the road; PICTURES

