Actress Anne Heche died at 53 after being taken off life support

Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actress whose spectacular rise in Hollywood in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died after a fiery car crash . She was 53 years old.

Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Hechehad “has been peacefully removed from life support.”

Heche was considered legally dead under California law as of Friday, although she still had a heartbeat and was kept on life support to preserve her organs so they could be donated, Baird said.

Under current California law, death can be determined by loss of all brain function and in accordance with accepted medical standards.

Heche’s Mini Cooper spun out of control, crashed into a house and caught fire on August 5.

Heche, who starred in the movies Donnie Brasco,Walk the dogand I know what you did last summerstruggled for decades with the fallout of a troubled childhood and was part of a groundbreaking same-sex couple in the 1990s.

Tommy Lee Jones, left, and Heche are seen in a scene from the movie Volcano. (Reuters)

1991 Daytime Emmy Award winner for her roles as identical twin sisters on the NBC soap opera Another worldHeche starred in the 1998 adventure comedy six days seven nightswith Harrison Ford and starred alongside Demi Moore and Cher in the HBO TV movie If these walls could talk.

She became one half of Hollywood’s most famous gay couple when she dated comedian and actress Ellen DeGeneres.

Against her studio’s wishes, Heche came out publicly at the 1997 red carpet premiere for a disaster movie. Volcanotaking DeGeneres as a date.

The couple had been together for over three years before Heche ended the relationship.

In an interview with entertainment website Page Six in October 2021, Heche said she had been “blacklisted” by Hollywood due to her relationship with DeGeneres.

Heche and actress Ellen DeGeneres attend the Hollywood premiere of Volcano in April 1997. (Reuters)

“I haven’t done a studio shot for 10 years. I got kicked out of a 10 million dollar contract and I haven’t seen the light of day in a studio shot.”

In 2001, she married Coleman Laffoon, a cameraman. After the couple divorced, Heche began a long-term relationship with actor James Tupper which ended in 2018.

“It’s a crazy life”

Heche was born in Aurora, Ohio on May 25, 1969, and was the youngest of five children. At 13, she was shocked by her father’s death from AIDS and the revelation that he had been having secret homosexual relationships.

“He was in complete denial until the day he died,” Heche told CNN’s Larry King in 2001. She said in 1998 that his death taught her that the most important thing in life was to say the truth.

His brother Nathan died three months after their father in a car accident.

Debris and duct tape are seen at the site where Heche crashed into a home in Mar Vista, California on August 8. (Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)

Heche said her father raped her as a child, causing her mental health issues for decades, including frequent fantasies that she was from another planet.

“I’m not crazy,” Heche told ABC News in 2001 when her book came out. Call Me Crazy: A Memoir.

“But it’s a crazy life. I grew up in a crazy family and it took me 31 years to get rid of the craziness.”

Heche, left, and Sandra Oh are pictured at a Toronto hotel as they promote their film Catfight at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Heche’s mother Nancy denied her daughter’s claim that she knew about the sexual abuse, calling it “lies and blasphemy” and her sister Abigail said she believed “memories about our father are false”.

She said that Heche herself questioned her own memories of that time.

Later in his career, Heche starred as a senior member of the Defense Intelligence Agency on the NBC television series. The braveand appeared in a contest show Dancing with the starsend of 2020.

Heche is survived by his two sons, Atlas and Homer.