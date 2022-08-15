10 Incredible Actors Who Are Also Great Screenwriters

Actors frequently experiment behind the scenes with different aspects of filmmaking. Some go into directing, while others might go into cinematography. However, the writing forms the backbone of every film and is key to its success, it should be organic rather than pushed or constrained.







There are many active players in the industry who are talented writers. Few moviegoers know that these actors are also skilled screenwriters, so here is a list of actors who also happen to be writers.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is no stranger to the film industry over the past 20 years with notable acting roles such as Batman in Zack Snyderit is Justice League or Nick Dunne in David Fincher 2014 thriller, missing girl.

Affleck is also considered one of the most gifted actors and screenwriters working today, having his first writing credit as a co-writer of Goodwill hunting with Matt Damon in 1997, where it won the Oscar for Best Writing. Later, in 2007, he also co-wrote Gone baby gonehis critically acclaimed first film as a filmmaker. The city, Live the nightand more recently The last duel are among Affleck’s other writing credits.

Matt Damon

Like his friend Affleck, Matt Damon is well known in the movie world and has played a number of memorable characters, including Jason Bourne in the series of the same name, the scientist in The Martian who grows potatoes on Mars, and Linus Caldwell in Ocean 13.

Damon expands his writing career, winning his first Oscar for the film Goodwill hunting, which he co-wrote with Affleck. The duo recently worked together again on the historical drama The last duel, as co-writers and co-stars. In addition to his work with Affleck, Damon has also contributed some writing to movies like gerry and Promised land. Fans will soon be able to see Damon and Affleck’s collaboration back on screen in an upcoming untitled project.

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen, the Canadian-born actor who is primarily recognized by moviegoers as a comedian who has starred in a number of comedies over the years, including It is the end, super badand Pineapple Express. However, they don’t realize that Rogen is writing and producing all of these movies.

Beyond the comedies that made him famous, Rogen also writes popular projects like preachers, The green hornetand Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. He received several Primetime Emmy nominations throughout his career, one of them being for his participation in the writing of Sacha Baron Cohenit is The Ali G Show.

George Clooney

George Clooneywho starred in countless blockbusters like the Ocean franchise, In the air, silver monsterand the TV series sistersis undoubtedly one of the most successful actors in Hollywood right now.

Nonetheless, Clooney also writes and directs, so his talent isn’t limited to acting. His writing credits include the 2005 film Good night and good luck, which received multiple Oscar nominations including one for Best Original Screenplay. His other writing credits also contain The men of the monuments, The ides of Marchand more recently, in 2017, Suburb.

Ricky Gervais

British comedian Ricky Gervaisis best known for wildly hosting the Golden Globe Awards and creating the UK version of Office. Plus, he has two Netflix specials featuring his brilliant stand-up comedy, Humanityand SuperNature.

However, not everyone is aware of Gervais’ genius and talent as a writer. He is co-creator and co-writer of some of the funniest TV shows including Office and Supplements. Gervais’ writing is still distinctive with examples on the big screen including Cemetery Junction and The invention of lies. His latest Netflix series, after lifeis highly praised by fans and critics alike, receiving numerous nominations and awards.

Jordan Pele

Jordan Pele is widely known for his work on Key and Peele television series and as the narrator of the 2021 reboot of The twilight zone. Apart from appearing in various films as a supporting actor, he has also starred in Keanu and the TV series Food television.

His career as a writer, however, is more promising than that of an actor, with films like get out and Wewhich he directed, wrote and produced, ranking among some of his greatest successes as a filmmaker and winning him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Nope and Wendell and savagetwo of Peele’s most recent projects will be released later this year.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey is well known for her regular appearances on Saturday Night Live and occasionally as Claire Foster in the comedy directed by Steve Carell and Tina Fey A romantic date. She has worked hard over almost two decades to become one of the best comedians of her generation.

However, few people know that she started writing for Saturday Night Live in 1997 and had already served as the show’s lead writer for a year when she and jimmy fallon took over the office from the weekend update. Fey is also responsible for mean girlswho created it and the award-winning program 30 Rockso fans can thank her for that.

Phoebe Waller Bridge

Many people only recognize Phoebe Waller Bridge as the lady of the Amazon Prime series, flea bag, or as the protagonist of Harry Styles‘ Treat people with kindness music video, which debuted on January 1, 2021.

Nevertheless, only a few people know that Waller-Bridge is Flea bagis the award-winning and critically acclaimed creator and writer. With a BAFTA nomination for his writing in Netflix comedies crackle, his genius extends beyond comedy to writing. In addition, Drifters, Kill Eveand the recent 25th Bond movie, no time to dieare among his other literary credits.

Rashida Jones

To be an actor Office and Parks and recreation gave Rashida Jones a widely recognized name in the world of comedy, but she also managed to excel in dramatic television and film productions like On the rocks, Decrypt Annie Parkerand The sound of silence.

In addition to her acting career, Jones has contributed to the writing of a number of well-known films and television shows, including black mirror, From A to Zand the Netflix documentary Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On. Additionally, she co-wrote Celeste and Jesse foreverin which she also starred with Andy Samberg and toy story 4 with the help of an outstanding team that included Andrew Stanon and by Stephanie Folsom.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson is a gifted actor and screenwriter who has starred in numerous movies, TV shows, and even stage productions. She received nominations and awards for many of these roles.

One of his most notable works is the 1995 film Sense and sensitivityan adaptation of the same name Jane Austen novel in which she both appeared and wrote the screenplay. Nanny McPhee, Effie Gray, Bridget Jones’ baby and more recently, last christmas are a few other films in which Thompson has worked as both an actress and a screenwriter.

