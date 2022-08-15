Bollywood star Aamir Khan on his Hindi remake of Forrest Gump

I’m in the middle of a storm, actor Aamir Khan said on Zoom from Mumbai in early August. He’s taking a break from a visual effects studio where he’s putting the finishing touches on his latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha, with only two days to deliver the finished product. I work 36 hours, then I sleep a few hours, then I continue. His hard work has paid off: it opened last week, in time for India’s 75th Independence Day today.

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Oscar-winning Hollywood hit. Forrest Gump. I’m very nervous, 57-year-old says of release (which he’s also producing) he’ll compete head-on with megastar family comedy Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan (protection link) at the holiday box office. We want to see how close we got to what we had in mind when we started the process, when we just had a script in front of us.

As in the original, which starred Tom Hanks, Laal Singh Chaddha (played by Khan) is a big-hearted, dim-witted naf who travels through history, inadvertently affecting pivotal moments while racking up glory and honors along the way. Khan is incorporated into archival footage in a faithful Indian rendition of the American blockbuster that recycles most of the key plot points, including childhood leggings and the bearded, scruffy protagonists who end up running the marathon at across the country.

Laal offers a human if meaningless constant amidst the cultural and political tumult of the 1980s and 1990s, during which India witnessed the assassinations of two prominent political figures, mountain warfare, sectarian pogroms and the hasty economic liberalization. We did our best to handle it in a very sensitive way, says Khan. Like the original, Laal does not comment on any of the incidents. The movie just shows you what happened… What I liked about the original and what I want people to experience in India is the innocence of the character. He’s a hero who doesn’t beat people. Nor does he fight for strong convictions. He’s just a very innocent guy.

Khan with Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha Corutesy from Paramount Pictures



Laal is a Sikh, a small but well-recognized religious minority comprising nearly 2% of India’s population who eventually grow a beard and wear the turban that their faith prescribes. Khan, who is a Muslim, says that Chaddha being Sikh really worked for me as a character that could appeal to all Indians. Throughout his career, Khan has played characters from communities other than his own and has been accepted by audiences. I didn’t know it, he says when asked about the controversy that can surround such an intercultural casting in the West. An actor should be able to play several roles and different types of characters… This has never been a problem in India.

Amid rising Hindu nationalism, Khan has been an outspoken critic of religious intolerance, making haters the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha hashtag trending on Twitter although his tone has always been conciliatory and he has met Modi. Very inclusive is how Khan describes the film. History calls it. When he crossed the country, we all thought it was a great opportunity to show what our country is like, to show its beauty, its different terrains and its different cultures.

The films’ biggest departure from the American original is in the female lead. Unlike Jenny, the free-love flower addict who ends up falling ill with what’s heavily implied to be HIV/AIDS, Rupa (played by Kareena Kapoor) enjoys a much easier ride, but not without problems because it is mixed with the Bollywood gangster of the 1990s. The hippie culture does not exist in India, says Khan. We have adapted it to our reality and to what is happening here.

Khan began his acting career in the mid-1980s and has since written, directed, produced and starred in numerous Indian films, including the 2001 Oscar-nominated films. River (Tax). He was the first Indian actor to star in three films grossing over $100 million each, and his 2016 film Dangal (wrestling competition), a sports biopic co-produced with Disney, is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Khan is a pan-Asian superstar whose movies have grossed well over $350 million at the Chinese box office alone, where he’s been a hit since his role in the campus comedy in 2009. 3 idiotsthe film credited with opening China to Bollywood cinema.

Aamir Khan arrives at a wedding in Mumbai in 2018 Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters



Despite political tensions between India and China, Khan was honored by the Chinese government as a national treasure of India. The Chinese people are quite close to what the Indians are. The social issues are very similar, he says. Family dynamics in India are very similar to family dynamics in China… For Indians, sacrifice is important. Often you will find people sacrificing their own lives for the rest of the family, for their children, or to educate younger siblings. In the roles of Khans, whether he’s the wrestling coach’s obsessive dad in Dangal or the undergraduate he starred in 3 idiotssacrifice is a central theme.

Clearly he has a keen eye for a project, so what made him take on a remake of Forrest Gump? Khan says he was talking about movies one night with Atul Kulkarni, a friend and fellow actor, and Kulkarni asked Khan what his favorites were. I said, there just so happens to be one Forrest Gump. Two weeks later, he said, I wrote an adaptation… At first, I didn’t take it too seriously because he had never written before, and Forrest Gump is such a classic that anyone would be hesitant to even think of making an adaptation. But two years later, once he heard the script read aloud, I fell in love and realized I really had to do it.

Laal Singh Chaddha gained international distribution, including a saturation release in 350 UK cinemas, a testament to Khans’ wide appeal. Movies and sports are the two things that really break down barriers, he says. I connect with people when I watch sports, no matter what country they’re from… With movies, it’s the same thing. It’s a human story that you react to, no matter what country he’s from. Creative arts and sports have this ability to intersect and create links that cross borders.

In UK and US cinemas now