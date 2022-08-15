Inspired by the Bollywood film, a gang posing as Mumbai police officials loot a welfare business in Delhi





Inspired by Akshay Kumar's Bollywood film 'Special 26', four people, including two women, posing as Mumbai police officials robbed a welfare business in the nation's capital, an official said on Sunday. The gang included eight members in total, seven of whom were arrested by Delhi police. They were identified as Prashant Kumar Patil (29), Jahid (43), Neha alias Anjali (30), Neha Kashyap (22), Imran (20), Faisal (42) and Sanjay Manocha ( 52 years). The search is ongoing for the eighth accused. Providing the details, Deputy Police Commissioner (North West) Usha Rangnani said Vijay Yadav, the complainant who owns a wellness business located in the Netaji Subhash Place complex in Pitampura, approached police on August 10 and said that four people, claiming to be from the Mumbai police, entered his office under the guise of carrying out a raid. "They started physically assaulting Yadav and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him. They also forced the plaintiff to call his wife at gunpoint and ask her for money. The plaintiff's wife then came with Rs 5.75 lakh, which was collected by a female gang member outside the office," the DCP said. At around 5:30 p.m., the thieves locked the plaintiff and his four employees in the office and left with the cash, 10 cell phones, a laptop computer and approximately 45,000 cash collected inside the office. During the investigation, the police discovered a few other suspects who had accompanied the four robbers, but did not enter the office. It was suspected that these other defendants might be known to the plaintiff, which is why they did not enter the office. "Raids were carried out at several locations and a suspect, Prashant Kumar Patil, was arrested," Rangnani said. During sustained questioning, Patil revealed that he and seven other people, including two women, were involved in the robbery. On the example of Patil, the two accused women were arrested at different places in Delhi. During further interrogation, it was discovered that two other defendants – Jahid alias Guru Jee and Sanjay Manocha – had fled to Mewat in Haryana, while three others – Majid, Faisal and Imran – had fled. fled to Bhopal and Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. The police then carried out several raids and arrested Jahid from Mewat, Imran from Vidisha, Faisal from Bhopal and Sanjay from his hiding place in Delhi. "Within 72 hours of the incident, seven of the eight defendants were apprehended by the police. The money they stole was also recovered," Rangnani said. During the investigation, it was discovered that Mazid, Faisal, Imran and Neha alias Anjali entered the complainant's office, posing as officers of the Mumbai Police. As the other defendants were known to the complainant, they did not go inside. Jahid and Prashant were the main conspirators of this theft. "Prashant is JE in Central Government stationed in Rajasthan (under suspension) but he had a criminal mind and he was arrested by Bhopal Crime Branch in a case which was filed against him with allegations of fraud in the instead of sanctioning a loan from a bogus company," the DCP said.

