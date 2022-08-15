Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Bollywood: A prominent investor who backed Sridevis’ return to the big screen





Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died on Sunday morning at 62, was an ace investor on Dalal Street. The owner of Rare Enterprises started as an investor with a stock market of only 5,000 rupees in 1985, when the Sensex hovered around 150 points. The value of his investments has since grown to $5.8 billion. At the time of his death, according toForbes. He was the 36th richest man in India in 2021, according toForbesand the 438th richest in the world in 2022. Read also | Rakesh Jhunjhunwalas last public appearance: Bill Bull gave Indian skies to Akasa Air in his 60s A man of multiple interests, Jhunjhunwala recently invested in low-cost airline Akasa Air, which took off on August 7. One love he managed to keep secret was his love for movies. Big fan of Waheeda Rehman, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, he co-produced several films. He also served as chairman of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment. JHUNJHUNWALA, THE FILM PRODUCER Jhunjhunwala said he has a special fondness for cinema. In 2012, he producedEnglish vinglish, which marked Sridevis’ return to the big screen. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. The film also received critical acclaim for its screenplay, direction, soundtrack, and cinematography. In 2015, he produced Bachchan’s starShamitab, which also included Akshara Haasan and Dhanush. The film received a decent response. He also produced stars Arjun Kapoor and Kareena KapoorKi and Kareleased in April 2016 to mixed reviews. Read also | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From Hyderabad to upscale Mumbai Malabar Hill, a life well lived In 1999, he launched Hungama Digital Media as an online promotion agency, which later became Hungama Digital Media Entertainment. In 2021, Hungama Music and Hungama Play were launched on OTT. JHUNJHUNWALA, THE GOURMET Jhunjhunwala was a big foodie and loved street food. He loved dosa, a South Indian delicacy, and also loved Chinese food. Raised in Mumbai, he also loved pav bhaji. He spent his free time watching cooking shows. JHUNJHUNWALA, THE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR The ace investor was also active on social media with his Instagram account regularly updated with photos of his family, home and investment tips. He also shared photos from his vacations and parties.

