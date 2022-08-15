



David Leitch’s action-packed movie High-speed trainstarring Brad Pitt as a relentless assassin, easily stayed atop the box office charts in its second weekend as no new Hollywood summer pics even opened to the public. national scale. Normally, the studios would continue to release event films throughout August. This year is different as the entertainment industry emerges from the pandemic and grapples with production and post-production delays. Overall weekend revenue was around $66 million, a low point for the summer of 2022. High-speed train is considered the last major Hollywood studio title of the summer of 2022. The film is doing strong business and grossed $13.4 million in its second weekend of release in 4,357 theaters for a national total of 54 .2 million over 10 days. One catch: even with little competition, High-speed train has dropped 54% since its opening weekend, though that’s not unusual for a male-biased action shot. Abroad, High-speed train also continued to accelerate, earning an additional $17 million on a foreign tally of $60 million and a worldwide total of $114.5 million. Somewhere else, Top Gun: Maverick made an impressive comeback in its 12th weekend, boosting its theater count from 2,760 to 3,181 locations, including high-end movie theaters, as part of a special d fan appreciation. Paramount and Skydance earned approximately $7.2 million for the weekend from 3,181 theaters. It is now certain that the Tom Cruise film will cross the $700 million mark in the domestic market. (Overall, it grossed north of $1.35 billion, one of the best performers of all time.) Retentions DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder completes the top five. DC League of Super Petsfrom Warner Bros., ended its third Sunday with a worldwide total of $109.7 million, including $58.3 million domestically. Disney and Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder remained at the top of the charts for a new worldwide total of $720 million, the highest in the standalone market Thor series. Nope ended the weekend with a worldwide haul of $113.9 million, including $107.5 million domestically, while Universal’s other releases Minions: The Rise of Gru is at nearly $800 million worldwide with $790.4 million. On Sunday, Universal became the first Hollywood studio since 2019 to amass $3 billion in worldwide box office ticket sales, according to the studio. Other titles in the top 10 include A24’s specialty film Body Body Body, which appears to come in at #8 with approximately $3.3 million from 928 theaters for an initial total of $3.6 million. Directed by Halina Reijn, the dark comedy shakes up the slasher genre and stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders and Lee Pace. A24 is rolling out the film slowly throughout the month; Body began its run in a handful of theaters last weekend. Another new offering this weekend is Lionsgate’s To fall, an adventure thriller about a group of mountain climbers. The film, directed by Scott Mann and starring Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner, may not crack the top 10 with an expected $2.5 million debut from 1,548 locations. Independent distributor Gravitas Ventures is also benefiting from the slowdown in summer rates. The company publishes Mac and Rita in about 2,000 theaters, but with dismal results. The adult comedy – starring Elizabeth Lail as a 30-year-old woman who wakes up after a bachelorette party to find she’s 70, along with the older version of herself played by Diane Keaton – reports a weekend opening of $1.1 million, though other analysts have that estimate closer to $1 million. To fall received a B CinemaScore from the public, while Mac and Rita failed a rare D+. Mac and Rita might be beaten by this weekend’s reissue of AND the extra-terrestrialwhich grossed between $1.1 and $1.2 million in just 389 theaters.

