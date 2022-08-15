MCU Quicksilver Actor Aaron Taylor Johnson Turned Down Deadpool 2 Role





MCU Quicksilver actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson reveals he once had a role in Deadpool 2, but it’s unclear who he would have played.

Former Marvel Cinematic Universe Quicksilver Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says He Turned Down A Role In dead Pool 2. Ryan Reynolds successfully launched the dead Pool franchise in 2016 after many years of trying to convince 20th Century Fox to make the R-rated Marvel movie. When the first film turned out to be a huge success, plans were quickly put in place to Deadpool 2, which brought David Leitch to the position of director. Released in 2018, Deadpool 2 was another huge success for Fox and its x-men franchise. This not only brought back Ryan Reynolds as Merc with a Mouth, but also introduced some major new Marvel characters. VIDEO OF THE DAY Thanks to the largest set of Deadpool 2, the film brought some recognizable actors on board. Just when he was about to kill half of the Avengers as Thanos, Josh Brolin joined the dead Pool sequel as Cable – a time-traveling mutant. The cast also included Atlanta star Zazie Beetz as Dominio – a lucky mutant – and Wilderpeople Hunt the escape Julian Dennison as Firefist – a fire-powered mutant. Deadpool 2 also included some major cameos introducing the X-Force, as Lewis Tan’s Shatterstar, Terry Crews’ Bedlam, Bill Skarsgård’s Zeitgeist, and Brad Pitt’s Vanisher helped form the team. There were also cameos from X-Men: Dark Phoenix cast.

Related: Every Marvel Movie That’s Not In The MCU It appears that the Deadpool 2 The cast could also have included Aaron Taylor-Johnson. During an interview with THR to discuss his role in the new David Leitch film High-speed trainTaylor-Johnson revealed he met with the director about a role in the dead Pool after. The actor previously played the MCU’s Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but that didn’t stop him from considering a role in Fox’s Marvel Universe. Taylor-Johnson didn’t confirm which role he was in for, but he explained how it came into play when High-speed train came around.

[Bullet Train] was one of those hot scripts around town, and David Leitch actually asked me to be in Deadpool 2 years ago. So I met him, but I didn’t do that. So when it happened, I was like, “Hey, do you remember me?” And he was like, ‘Sure. I like you as an actor. So I was like, “Cool, what about this character?” And he said to me, “Get in line, mate. There are about ten other actors who want this job and they have a bigger name than you. » An appearance in Deadpool 2 would continue to add to Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s work in the comic book film genre. His breakout role came from playing in the Kick ass movies from 2010, which brought a more irreverent take on superhero movies as the MCU was starting to take off. He then returned to kick ass 2 in 2013, but then jumped to the MCU the following year to play Quicksilver. Avengers: Age of Ultron eventually killed Quicksilver, making it a short stint for Aaron Taylor-Johnson. While he refused an appearance in Deadpool 2he has since signed on to direct Kraven the hunter for Sony.

It’s intriguing to wonder who Aaron Taylor-Johnson would have starred in Deadpool 2. He doesn’t fit the mold of the grizzled time-traveling mutant the studio wanted after also considering Michael Shannon for Cable. He could easily have been cast as one of the members of X-Force, though, with the exception of Beetz, those roles were little more than cameos. One option could have been Black Tom Cassidy, a villain who was originally meant to play a much larger role in Deadpool 2 which he finally received. Luckily for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, he worked with David Leitch a few years later High-speed train.

