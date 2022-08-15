Jamie Dimon rips work from home as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’





JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon lambasted working from home and Zoom as management by Hollywood Squaresusing the dated reference from the TV show during a call with wealthy banking customers last week to reiterate his longstanding preference for workers to return to the office, Yahoo finance reports. Dimon argued on Tuesday’s call that working remotely creates a less honest and more procrastinating work environment. A lot of people at home are texting each other, sometimes saying how much of an ass that person is, said Dimon. (His Hollywood Square the comment was referring to the decades-old game show no longer in production in which celebrities sat down in a three-by-three grid to answer contestants’ questions.) Dimon’s remarks come as the struggle between management and employees to return to the office intensifies and a possible economic downturn threatens to erode employees’ leverage to stay at home. In the past, Dimon has said that working from home is not suitable for JPMorgans employees. Last year he argued that remote work doesn’t work for people who want to hustle, doesn’t work for culture, doesn’t work for idea generation. In a letter to shareholders released earlier this year, the bank said it expected half of its employees to return to the office full-time, and another 40% to work in a hybrid system. JPMorgan would track ID card reads to ensure compliance with the new policy and monitor the time employees spend on Zoom and email to better measure productivity. On Tuesday, Dimon rolled out a new argument in his battle against working from home: that it undermines America’s desire for diversity. Dimon called the office a rainbow room and said workers who stayed at home deprived themselves of opportunities to meet other people. The JPMorgan CEO argued that if you live in certain parts of our country and go eat there, everything is white, which means remote workers may end up having a more uniform experience than if they went at work. Studies report that minorities, especially black and Hispanic workers, telecommute at lower rates than white workers. An April study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 19% of black workers and 14% of Hispanic workers were telecommuting, compared to 24% of white workers and 38% of Asian workers. The CDC study argues that the difference stems from lower rates of college education among minority populations, as well as the overrepresentation of black and Hispanic workers in jobs that don’t allow remote work. A Society for Human Resource Management survey last September found that half of black office workers wanted to work from homecompared to 39% of white workers and 29% of Hispanic workers. CEOs, property developers and even city mayors called on workers to return to the office. Developer Stephen Ross predicted in June that a recession could have people worried about not having a job [and] that will bring people back to the office. But the workers want to stay at home. The Future Forum, funded by Slack, revealed in July that only one in five knowledge workers wanted to return to the office, an all-time high. Nationally, office occupancy rates hover around 43%, according to Castle systemsa security company. Sign up for theMakeshift Features mailing list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

