POLL TIME: Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie; Who is the ultimate Hollywood style queen? VOTE AND COMMENT

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie… two very popular Hollywood actresses all over the world. Besides being gifted and talented performers, these gorgeous ladies are style icons in every sense of the word! From killing it on the red carpet with risque chic dresses to their street style and even on screen, we’ve always considered the duo a major fashion inspiration.

Take the amazing Jennifer Aniston for example! Like Rachel Green on Friends, how many of us have tried to recreate Jen’s ultra-stylish character’s signature outfit as our own wardrobe? And let’s not forget the mythical “Rachel” hairstyle that had everyone running to the nearest hair salon! Moreover, on the red carpet too, the 53-year-old actress always knows how to wear black and white outfits as only she can. For Aniston, simplicity is key and it makes even mundane monochromatic outfits look like high fashion.

On the other hand, the ethereal Angelina Jolie has also had her fair share of iconic fashion moments on the red carpet, making everyone stop and stare. Whether at awards shows like the Oscars or previews, the 47-year-old actress knows how to steal the show wherever she is. For Angie, boldness is always beautiful and you can never go wrong with black! The finesse with which the Eternals star trumps any outfit leaves even the most stylish envious.

