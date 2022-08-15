An ode to Westworlds eternally underrated hero Caleb Nichols | Entertainment

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4.]
Call Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul) controversial among Westworld fans would like to call the show itself a little teaser. Some like Caleb. Some seem to spend its screen time fervently wishing Season 3 never happened. As with many not-quite-fan-favorite characters, there are glimmers of truth in the review and there are plenty of counter-arguments as well.
As Dolores might say: some choose to see the boring in Caleb. Why not choose to see the beauty? Here’s why we think he’s better than many fans give him credit for.
A concession to be made from the outset: no, Caleb is not as interesting as the characters of season 1, but there lies an essential point. Caleb hasn’t been around that long, and as such there isn’t much benefit to comparing stories. We followed Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeva (Dear Newton), The Man in Black (Ed Harris) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) from The Original. As a Season 3 addition struggling with the narrative constraints of not being a host, Caleb came too late to have the dramatic ups and downs of reaching the center of the maze or breaking out of Westworld. But what it does have is a real, relatable, human angle. As it should, since Caleb was once one of the only real flesh-and-blood characters left on the show.
Calebs’ story is nothing if not humanly heartbreaking. There is a rawness to his traumatic past that speaks to the darkest traits and deepest tragedies of humanity; his mother’s abandonment and subsequent health problems, his reliance on crime to support his treatments, his continued desperation for a better life, and his frustration with a system that has always kept him out of reach. Isn’t there something relatable in that?
Caring for sick family members and barely coping with expensive hospital bills, feeling inadequate while yearning for more are experiences that hit close to home for many, if not always. Westworldthe scale. And that’s not to mention Caleb’s sanity, which adds another relatable element to his character in the context of today’s sanity crisis. On that note, it was good to Westworld so as not to discount Calebs PTSD between seasons. Too many shows sweep a character’s mental illness under the rug when it’s no longer strictly necessary for plot reasons, and that’s fine to Westworld to show that recovery is generally an ongoing process.
Giving Caleb a family in Season 4 further highlights his humanity. It’s almost ironic that the season that (MAJOR SPOILER!) turning him into a host also underscores his true nature in perhaps the most authentic way yet: love. Caleb loves his daughter, he loves his wife, and there’s an argument to be made that he loves Maeve, platonically. Sure, we know hosts love it too. Love isn’t an emotion exclusive to Caleb, but there’s something recognizable about his do-it-or-die attempt (or more accurately for 277 Host-Calebs, do-it-and-die-trying) mission to reach out to Frankie. Even as a host, Caleb is deeply human.
Perhaps its biggest sin is that it was introduced in a season that left many fans lukewarm, and parts of its story felt rushed or unexplained. But in hindsight, even with the hiccups of the storytelling, it adds something to these eight episodes that we would sorely miss if it never existed. After all, how many of us can survive a few gut shots, wield a katana as an extra appendage, or transform into a Terminator at will? Very little, I think.
Of course, Calebs’ status as Divergent Outlier makes it special. Ultimately, however, Dolores chose him not only for this, but also because of his empathy. He stops his fellow soldiers from intruding on the female guests of Park 5. He tries to help an injured Dolores without knowing her. At its core, despite his flaws and his past, Caleb is a good person of the kind Maeve might have called a terrible human being. There’s something to root for in that, especially on a show where many moral compass characters don’t point north.
Aaron Pauls’ portrayal of the character is also worth mentioning, given that he was particularly brilliant in Season 4. breaking Bad fans already knew he could get tortured, and well. This season, Westworld fans found out too. Pauls had the chance to really highlight both his characters’ desperation and his ability to overcome it for his family, a human being struggling to accept host status mixed with a father’s unwavering will to save her daughter. It really feels like we were lucky enough to see Paul shine this season, and in light of that, it would be a shame to lose him in (still hypothetical) Season 5.
In some ways, Season 4 is like Calebs. Both Generation Loss and Fidelity were fantastic episodes for Caleb, his bond with Maeve was endearing enough to make me wish I had gone with Frankie to save him instead of Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), and the overall themes of the season seem inexorably tied to its story. Who knows? It may well turn out to be the first successful host-human hybrid. (Take this, James Delos.) He could end up in the Sublime, if the Sublime survives the finale. There are few shows whose characters avoid the grim reaper as hard as Westworlds, so even if he dies, he might not die. But if the Season 4 finale is Caleb’s swan song, the character will be out on a high.
