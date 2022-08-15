Anne Heche removed from life support – The Hollywood Reporter

Anne Heche, who starred in films such as Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Walk the dog and on TV shows, including Men in the trees and Suspended during a troubled life and career, was taken off life support on Sunday night, her rep said.

Heche, 53, had spent several days in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California after his Mini Cooper left the road on August 5 and broken in a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, causing “structural compromise and causing a heavy fire,” the LA Fire Department said.

She was pulled from her vehicle and hospitalized in critical condition, and it took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the blaze.

Heche suffered burns and severe anoxic brain damage in the crash. Later, it was determined that she was brain dead – legally dead, according to California law – but had been kept on life support so OneLegacy, an organ procurement organization, could see if she was compatible. with organ donation, his representative, Holly Baird, said.

“Anne Heche has been peacefully removed from life support,” Baird said in a statement late Sunday.

A statement released on behalf of her family and friends on Friday called Heche “a shining light, a caring and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons. , his iconic work and his passionate advocacy.His bravery in always standing in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.

In 1997 alone, Heche rose to prominence as Maggie, wife of Johnny Depp’s undercover FBI agent, in Mike Newell’s Donnie Brasco; as Californian seismologist Amy Barnes opposite Tommy Lee Jones and Don Cheadle in the disaster movie Volcano; as presidential aide Winifred Ames in Barry Levinson’s dark comedy Walk the dog; and as Missy Egan alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the slasher flick I know what you did last summer.

A year later, Heche continued his hot streak, starring in Ivan Reitman’s action adventure six days seven nights (1998) alongside Harrison Ford; in romantic drama back to paradise (1998) with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix; and, like Marion Crane, in Gus Van Sant’s remake of psychology (1998).

She shot to fame as a teenager when she portrayed twins on the NBC soap Another worldwinning a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991.

Anne Heche and Harrison Ford in “Six Days Seven Nights” in 1998 Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection

Heche made headlines for her romantic relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, whom she dated from 1997 until their split in August 2000. A day after their breakup, she knocked on a stranger’s door in Fresno, in California, and was taken to the hospital. authorities noting that she appeared confused.

“I had an imaginary world that I escaped into,” she said. Told Barbara Walters in 2001. “I called my other personality Celestia. I believed that I was of this world. I thought I was from another planet. I think I was crazy.

With his 2001 memoirs, call me crazyy, she opened up about mental health issues and described incidents of childhood sexual abuse.

The youngest of five children, Anne Celeste Heche was born on May 25, 1969 in Aurora, Ohio. Her family moved often when she was young and lived for a time in an Amish community.

His first professional gig came in a New Jersey dinner theater production of The music man at the age of 12.

“I was making $100 a week, which was more than anyone else in my family,” she said. The telegraph in 2012. “We all put our money together in an envelope in a drawer and saved enough to move after a year.”

In March 1983, her father, Don, died of AIDS. (In a 2001 interview with the lawyershe called him a “sex deviant” and said he raped her until she was 12.) Three months after her death, her 18-year-old brother Nathan was killed in a car accident.

(His sister Cynthia had already died of a heart defect, and another sister, Susan, would die of brain cancer in 2006.)

While performing in a play at the Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, Heche was scouted by an agent and sent to New York for an audition. A year later, she accepted the double role of Vicky and Marley Hudson in Another world and remained with the soap opera until 1991.

She and Steve Martin dated for a few years before meeting DeGeneres; she said her relationship with the future talk show host led to Fox terminating her multimillion-dollar film deal.

Friday, DeGeneres wrote on Twitter: “It’s a sad day. Sending Anne’s children, family and friends all my love.

Heche returned as Professor Melanie West on ABC Ally McBeal in 2001 and received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her turn in the 2004 Lifetime TV movie Gracie’s Choice.

She played relationship coach Marin Frist in the ABC romantic comedy-drama Alaska Men in the trees for two seasons (2006-08) and former beauty queen Jessica Haxon on HBO Suspended for three seasons (2009-11).

His TV resume also included Everwood, Save me, The Michael J. Fox Show, To dig, Consequences, The brave, Chicago PD and, as police union lawyer Corinne Cuthbert, All stand up.

On the big screen, she was in The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993) – as Mary Jane Wilks – James L. Brooks’ I will do everything (1994), milk money (1994), Swear (1996), by Nicole Holofcener walk and talk (1996), Jean Q(2002), Cedar Rapids (2011), Opening night (2016), The best of enemies (2019) and much more.

Heche received stellar reviews when she made her Broadway debut in 2002 at the age of 33 as a stand-in actress in Evidence and earned a Tony nomination for his 2004 performance opposite Alec Baldwin in a revival of Twentieth century.

In 2020, she competed on ABC Dancing with the stars and started hosting a podcast, better togetherwith her good friend Heather Duffy.

Heche will be seen next month in the Lifetime movie Girl in room 13, in which she plays a mother in search of her daughter, a victim of human trafficking. Director Elisabeth Rohm said the actor gave a “phenomenal” performance in it. “We spoke every day about our mission” to accurately portray the realities of trafficking, Rohm added.

His other upcoming projects listed on IMDb include Wake with Kathy Baker, Full turn with Dermot Mulroney, Supercell with Baldwin and Skeet Ulrich and chase away nightmares with Graham McTavish.

Heche filmed a recurring role in the upcoming HBO series The idolset in the music industry, but her character was written out when the show was revamped.

Shortly after breaking up with DeGeneres, she married cameraman Coleman Laffoon in 2001 and they had a son, Homer, before divorcing in 2007.

She later had another son, Atlas, with longtime partner James Tupper, whom she started dating after they first met on Men in the trees. She and the Canadian actor ended things in 2018.

Homer, 20, said THR in a statement on Friday: “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with deep, wordless sadness. I hope my mother is free from pain and begins to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

In her interview with Walters, Heche said she wrote her book “to say goodbye, once and for all, to my story of shame and to embrace my life choice of love. The fact that there are people who hear my story is the icing on the greatest cake in the world which I imagine says, “Happy freedom, Anne. You’ve made it to the other side.”