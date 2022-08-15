Lori Harvey Turns Heads Wearing Bodycon Bodysuit at West Hollywood Party

Lori Harvey was pictured leaving The Fleur Room in West Hollywood in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old influencer cut a super sleek figure while rocking a figure-hugging outfit as she enjoyed the company of her friends during the outing.

The social media personality also shared a series of photos of herself wearing an entirely different set of clothes to her Instagram account on Saturday.

Harvey opted for a red striped bodysuit that hugged her toned upper body perfectly during the outing.

The lower part of the contractor’s outfit featured a large, long, velvet skirt that wrapped around her chiseled legs.

The daughter of TV personality Steve Harvey sported a stylish ensemble of high-heeled shoes and accessorized with a pair of sparkling earrings.

Her gorgeous black hair was cut short and fell over her shoulders.

Harvey opted for a white button-up shirt worn under an intricately patterned dress in its snaps.

The social media personality also donned a set of black leggings and a pair of matching high-heeled shoes.

Her hair was styled close to her head and she accessorized with a pair of earrings.

She also wrote a short message in the caption of her post that simply read, “The one.”

Harvey has recently been focused on growing her skincare brand, SKN by LH.

The social media personality originally launched her business, which focuses on creating cosmetics for people with sensitive skin, last year.

She has since taken a hands-on approach to promoting her line and has appeared in many of her promotional materials.

The model opened up about working on SKN by LH during an interview with teen voguewhere she noted that her start in the fashion world inspired her to create her own offerings.

“I was constantly putting makeup on my face. My skin was really going through it, and I was using so many different products to try to make my skin look healthy and glowing,” she said.

Harvey then said she wanted to create a range of offerings aimed at people with sensitive skin.

“I felt like there had to be an easier way for me to do this. I also felt like I wasn’t the only person going through this,” she said .