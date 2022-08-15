Despite all the remakes, Hollywood isn’t short on original ideas





No, Hollywood isn’t short on ideas (even though most movies these days seem to be remakes or reboots). Instead, I believe Hollywood is unwilling to greenlight original ideas for fear of box office failure. Left, right, and center, Hollywood is releasing and producing multiple remakes and reboots. For example, just a few days ago it was announced that a Relay the remake is in preparation. Not to mention that Disney is set to produce plenty of live-action remakes of some of their classic movies over the next few years. Lilo & Stitch, Pinnochio, Hercules, The little Mermaid and White as snowJust to name a few. Of course, many are rather appalled and frankly tired of seeing remakes included myself. I can’t adequately express how much I don’t want a live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. And the sheer number of remakes hitting theaters and streaming platforms has us all wondering if Hollywood has run out of original ideas. It’s a notion that I’ve thought about a lot, but in fact I don’t agree. Instead, I think Hollywood just isn’t willing to bet big on original ideas, because remakes and reboots have clearly been working and working for a while. Watch 2018 Movie, A star is born it was the second remake of the 1937 film of the same name and yet it grossed over $215 million at the box office and was nominated for eight Oscars. Similarly, the hit and critically acclaimed 2001 film, oceans eleven was actually a remake of the 1960 film of the same name. And its success led to a whole oceans franchise that still produces movies; the last oceans The film is slated for release in 2024 and will most likely gross a ton at the box office. The remakes clearly work; both A star is born and oceans eleven have had great success. Image Credit: (left and right) Warner Bros. While fresh new ideas can be considered a gamble. Over the past ten years, there have only been a handful of original films that have managed to sell well in terms of box office and half of them were children’s films. Gravity, Interstellar, Ted, San Andreas, Django Unchained, La La Land, zootopia, The secret life of pets, Upside down, Moana, Brave and Ralph’s Wrecks are the only films of the last ten years that have had a somewhat fresh and innovative story and managed to be a hit. While several original films (like how do you know, Jupiter’s Ascendancy, RIPD and John Carter) flopped. Hopefully Hollywood can find a way to invest in more original ideas. Maybe they should just make sure the script is really top-notch before giving it any money. And as for remakes, I don’t hate them; I’m just sick of it and I think Hollywood should do less. It’s about making sure a remake is one hundred percent worth doing because of a brilliant idea as opposed to the current strategy Hollywood seems to be using to green light every remake that’s shown just because nostalgia will likely bring big numbers at the box office. Although the cynic in me shouts that the industry doesn’t really care about movie quality, only big paychecks; which is why remakes probably won’t slow down anytime soon. Sigh. Read more

