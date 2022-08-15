Happy Independence Day 2022: From Salman Khan to Kamal Haasan, these Bollywood celebrities congratulated Independence Day





Happy Independence Day 2022: Today, the whole country celebrates with great pride the 75th anniversary of independence. After kicking off each Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tricolor campaign, with the public, Bollywood celebrities also took part and raised the tricolor at home. Also, on this day, many Bollywood stars congratulated their fans on Independence Day. The celebrities wished their fans this special day by sharing beautiful pictures. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sara Ali Khan, stars across Bollywood have taken to social media to wish their fans a happy 75th Independence Day. Shahrukh Khan Bollywood’s King Khan Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan also hoisted the tricolor at their home. Of which he also shared videos and photos on his social networks. In these photos, Shahrukh is seen with his wife Gauri and their children Aryan Khan and Abraham Khan. Sharing the video, Shahrukh wrote in the caption Teach the young at home how freedom fighters sacrificed for the freedom of our country India. But we were very proud of the flag raised by these little children. Also lots of love and happiness. Salman Khan Bollywoods Bhaijaan Salman Khan also wished his fans a happy Independence Day. Salman Khan shared a photo on his Instagram in which he is seen holding the national tricolor in his hand. Sharing this photo, he wrote in the caption Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence DayJai Hind. AR Rahman The illustrious Bollywood artist AR Rahman also congratulated his fans on Independence Day. He shared a message on his Twitter and wished him luck. In this post, he shared the poster of his movie Rocketry released some time ago, in which he congratulated him on the 75th Independence Day. Happy 75th Independence Day to all of you. pic.twitter.com/vvieYT5jpe Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 15, 2022 Darshan Kumar Krishna Pandit i.e. Darshan Kumar of The Kashmir Files who has carved a place in people’s hearts with his best acting also wished his fans a happy Independence Day . He shared a post on Twitter in which he is seen taking a selfie with the flag installed in his home. Along with this he wrote in the caption that Bharat Mata Ki Jai.Jai Hind Hashtag Har Ghar Tiranga. Bharat Mata ki Jai Jai Hind#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/OOyg8ddsSr Darshan Kumaar (@DarshanKumaar) August 14, 2022 Sarah Ali Khan Actress Sara Ali Khan, who created the magic for her Bollywood performance, also congratulated fans on the 75th Independence Day. Sara shared a collage on her Instagram Story. In which three of his photos are seen. In which she wears white, orange and green outfits. In one photo, she is seen with her mother Amrita Singh. Kamal Hassan Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also shared a Tamil message congratulating his fans. He shared this message on his Twitter, in which he wrote that My heartfelt wishes to all Indians celebrating the 75th Independence Day. If you forgot the story, you’ll have to go back to the same old time. Along with this, the actor also urged not to forget his story. 75-! pic.twitter.com/mtGsE0NAoF Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 14, 2022 Posted by:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sktodaysnews.com/15/08/2022/entertainment/celebs/happy-independence-day-2022-from-salman-khan-to-kamal-haasan-these-bollywood-celebs-congratulated-independence-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos