Rising Stars Scotland 2022: Hiftu Quasem (actor) | Features





For three and a half influential years of her life, Hiftu Quasem worked behind the scenes on BBC Today’s flagship program on Radio 4. A graduate of Glasgow University, Quasem came to London from Aberdeen and started as a show. assistant before working her way up to researcher/segment producer. I thought I’d like to present, but being a presenter requires a different skill level, which I was happy to observe, not do, she explains. Quasem set her sights elsewhere and left the BBC to pursue her acting career. As an actor, I’m constantly looking for different things, says in-demand Quasem, who has two projects yet to be announced for the rest of 2022. His breakout performance was as Misha Virani. , the ambitious young film buff who dreams of making her mark in a notoriously difficult industry, by ten percentAmazon Primes UK remake of Call my agent!. Proudly identifying as Scottish and Bengali, Quasem began her career starring in short films including Tehzeb (2015) and Meet me by the water (2016). She also has theater credits, including Miss Julie (Perth, Glasgows Tron and Edinburgh Festival Theatre) and At home I speak (Rich mixture). Quasem is a familiar face on TV thanks to BBC appearances Kill Eve and medical drama This will hurt and the ITV crime drama series Endeavour; she also had turns in the BBCs The nest and Trigonometry and Alibi/BBC tracks. She recently returned from the Sahara after working on an underwhelming project that scratched an itch to land an on-screen role in a fantasy/magical genre project. I love stories not only as an actor but also as a viewer and learning to understand flawed characters and people who find themselves in gray areas, says Quasem. In exploring these stories, whether through comedy, pure drama or action, I find these roles very interesting. Quasems hopes to develop her own writing is currently on ice, but she says that will change. Not only the writing, the direction is something that interests me also and the production, she laughs. I want to do everything. Contact: Samira Higham, Independent Talent Group

