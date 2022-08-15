Entertainment
Anne Heche is dead: “Donnie Brasco”, the actress of “Another World” was 53 years old
Anne Heche, the versatile but troubled performer who’s appeared on TV shows like “Another World” and “Men in Trees” and movies like “Donnie Brasco,” “Psycho” and “Wag the Dog,” was removed from the life support system. Sunday after she was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on August 5, her rep confirmed. She was 53 years old.
Heche crashed after driving through the Mar Vista neighborhood in West Los Angeles, where she first hit a garage and then continued until colliding with a house, where her car caught fire. She was badly burned before being pulled from the car.
Heche was declared legally dead in the state of California on Friday, but has remained on life support until determined to be suitable for organ donation.
Heche had a string of prominent movie roles in the 1990s, then starred in several TV series, including “Everwood,” “Hung,” “Save Me,” “Aftermath,” “The Brave,” and “Chicago PD.” . “, she played Ray’s former cheerleader, Jessica, and the Guardian wrote of her performance, “Heche just plays him on the good side of the thorny in ‘Hung.’ Pulling out her new husband’s credit cards, rummaging through his accounts at his mother’s suggestion, and trying a little too hard to bond with his kids, he’s a terrific character.
His notable movie roles in the 90s included “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Six Days Seven Nights.” In “Donnie Brasco” she played the wife of Johnny Depp’s FBI agent character, and in “Wag the Dog” she played presidential aide Winifred Ames, who hires a spin doctor played by Robert De Niro to deal with a presidential controversy.
She has also appeared in films such as Nicole Holofcener’s “Walking and Talking”, “Volcano” and “That’s What She Said”.
Heche was Emmy nominated for her role in the 2004 TV movie “Gracie’s Choice.” Her most recent TV credits include the series “The Idol” and “All Rise.”
Heche was in a three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres that ended in 2000. Ten days after the couple broke up, Heche walked into a house outside Fresno, California, and refused to leave. When the sheriffs were called, she told them she was God and was “going to take everyone back to heaven in a spaceship.” In interviews, she had attributed her mental problems to being sexually abused by her father.
Her 2001 memoir “Call Me Crazy” details her upbringing in a troubled family. “I had a fantasy world that I escaped into. I called my other personality Celestia,” she told Barbara Walters when her book came out. I thought I was from another planet I think I was crazy.
Born in Aurora, Ohio, she had an itinerant childhood and started working in a diner to help support her family when she was 12 years old. Her father died of HIV/AIDS when she was 13, and her brother died after crashing his car soon after. the death of their father. She said she turned to alcohol, drugs and sex to cope with her traumatic upbringing. She has long been estranged from her mother, who would not accept Heche’s sexual abuse allegations against her father.
At 16, she auditioned for the soap opera “As the World Turns” after performing in a school play. She didn’t take the job, but was later cast in “Another World” at the end of high school, winning a Daytime Emmy for Young Actress for playing twins Marley Hudson and Victoria McKinnon.
She was married to cameraman Coley Laffoon, with whom she had a son, Homer. She was then in a relationship with “Men in Trees” star James Tupper, with whom she had her second son, Atlas.
Heche is survived by his two sons, Homer and Atlas.
