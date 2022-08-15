Bollywood stars celebrate India’s Independence Day, from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan





Bollywood stars joined in the celebrations as Indians across the world celebrated the country’s 75th Independence Day. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the Indian tricolor at his Mannat home in Mumbai with his sons Aryan and AbRam, as well as his wife Gauri Khan. Scroll through the gallery above to see photos of Bollywood stars celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day “Teaching young people at home about the essence and sacrifice of our freedom fighters for our country, India. It will take a few more sessions, but having the little one hoist the flag made us all feel instant pride, love and happiness,” the actor posted on Instagram, along with a video. Another superstar, Salman Khan, also shared a photo of himself on social media waving the Indian flag in what looks like a factory. “Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day…Jai Hind,” he said. “Jai Hind” or “Victory to Hindustan” is colloquially translated as “Long Live India”. Actor Kartik Aaryan spent a day with Indian Navy personnel ahead of Independence Day. Sharing a series of photos and videos, Aaryan can be seen performing for the troupe, cooking and playing video games with them. “A day with the brave marines,” he posted in Hindi. Actress Anushka Sharma also shared a photo with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, with the tricolor behind them. “Celebrating 75 years of our independence. I wish all Indians around the world a very #Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind,” she said. The couple announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl they named Vamika, in January last year. South Indian superstar Mohanlal has shared a video of himself hoisting the Indian flag at home to the tune of the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana. “May this Mahotsav (festival) continue to inspire us to greater dedication to nation building and encourage us all to move forward together,” he shared. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, beloved as much for his acting as his deep baritone, has shared an old video of his rendition of India’s 2016 national anthem, during the International Cricket Council’s World Twenty20 match between the India and Pakistan in Kolkata. Updated: August 15, 2022, 06:39

