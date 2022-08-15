11 Bollywood Remakes Of International Movies That Didn’t Disappoint The Original





While the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump Laal Singh Chaddha may have opened to mixed reviews, some films were so brilliantly made despite looking to foreign films for inspiration. These films did not let down the original films and won the love and appreciation of the audience. Here are 11 films as brilliant as Bollywood has remade based on foreign films. Baazigar – A kiss before dying This Sharukh Khan star was inspired by the 1956 American classic – A Kiss Before I Die. With powerful performances, this inspired film was as good as the original. Chachi 420 – Mrs. Doubtfire Although Chachi 420 was adapted from Robin Williams Mrs. Doubtfire, Kamal Haasan made the remake look much more comedic than the original. With talented actors like Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal and Nasser, the film was beautifully adapted for Indian audiences. Zinda – Old Boy Sanjay Guptas Zinda was inspired by the South Korean thriller Oldboy. In fact, Zinda has managed to excel in winning the love and affection of the audience. What made the film so entertaining and impactful was Sanjay Dutt’s powerful performance. Kaante – Reservoir Dogs Another Sanjay Guptas Kaante movie was inspired by Quentin Tarantino reservoir dogs, which revolved around some Indians settled in America, who plan to rob a bank. No one can deny that Sanjay Gupta added a lot more punch to the film thanks to the powerful climax. Black – The Miracle Worker Based on the biographical film about the life of American author Helen Keller and her tutor Anne Sullivan, Black is a masterpiece. With the powerful performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee, Sanjay Bhansali has done a very good job in this remake. Sarkar – The Godfather While Al Pachinos The Godfather is a masterpiece, we can’t deny that Sarkar is a fine adaptation. With powerful actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Zakir Hussain and Abhishek Bachchan, this film definitely does not disappoint its original. Sangharsh – The silence of the lambs Based on the crime thriller The Silence of the Lambs, Tanuja Chandra’s Sangharsh got punchy thanks to the genius of Ashutosh Rana. He played his role as brilliantly as his Buffalo Bill counterpart did in the original. Hum Tum – When Harry Met Sally When Harry Met Sally is one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. Inspired by When Harry Met Sally, Kunal Kohlis Hum Tum added romantic depths, and talented actors like Saif and Rani made this remake worthy of audiences’ love. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander – Breaking Away The classic Breaking Away inspired 90s super hit Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. With brilliant performances from Aamir Khan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mamik and Deepak Tijori, this dramatic film with an amazing cycle race climax scene – was definitely one of the best remakes. Ghulam – At the water’s edge Marlon Brando is known for his unforgettable performance as Terry Malloy in the 1954 classic “On the Waterfront.” Inspired by the character of Terry Malloy, Aamir Khan wrote the character of Siddharth Marathe in Ghulam. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Ghulam was a good story about how the underdog meets the villain. With catchy music, the film managed to grab the attention of the audience. Sholay – The Magnificent Seven The 1960 American-Western film, The Magnificent Seven was inspired by the Seven Samurai by Akira Kurosawa himself. Taking inspiration from the Hollywood remake, Ramesh Sippy created unforgettable characters for the super hit Sholay. Who can forget Jai-Verru, Thakur, Gabbar or even Soorma Bhopali for that matter?

