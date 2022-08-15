The NASCAR Cup Series offers a full day of entertainment at Richmond Raceway





RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Raceway was the place to be on Sunday afternoon as the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 race filled the stands with NASCAR fans from across the country and provided a day full of excitement. events for the whole family. With the gates opening at noon, fans were able to enjoy intense cornhole games in the tailgate parking lot, listen to live music outside the stadium and watch a thrilling race at 3 p.m. Hopewell community rides motorcycles to honor organ donors

“It’s thrilling and overwhelming. It was a lot of seeing the cornhole and a lot of tailgating, I wish I had known some of them but maybe I’ll catch them next time,” said Michelle Jones, a first-time fan. of NASCAR. Four hundred laps later, the race was hotly contested. Kevin Harvick earned his fourth career victory at Richmond Raceway and his second consecutive victory in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. “It’s been a while since I’ve been to Victory Lane. It’s a different place,” Harvick said. “My team made some big adjustments today and did a great job on pit road. It was just the details of all the little things and the speed of the car. PREVIOUS: Kevin Harvick wins Federated 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR usually comes to Richmond Raceway during the fall playoffs on a Saturday night. Since the last race in April, Richmond Raceway has announced a new president, Lori Waran. The team wanted families and kids to be able to attend, so Sunday’s race was held in the afternoon and Richmond fans showed their support. “It’s great. There are so many people here! It’s great to see everyone, and it’s great for Richmond. Seeing all the diversity here is great for Richmond,” Jones said.

